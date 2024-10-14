Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: NYCC, Planet Death

Free Comics And Merch At NYCC From Bad Idea- But Only One Hour A Day

Bad Idea Comics is known for bringing exclusive comics or promotional items toconventions, such as NYCC, and making people go through hoops

Bad Idea Comics is known for bringing exclusive comics or promotional items to comic conventions, making people go through hoops to get them, and then watching them flip on eBay for hundreds of dollars. At Baltimore Comic Con, they found a way to publish 100 copies each of Planet Death #1, Ordained #1 and Survive #1, calling them the 100 Edition, each with a different variant cover thanks to a new pre-press and printing process. Now, at New York Comic Con, they are doing it again, and again, they are only opening their booth at the show for one hour a day, at Booth 3421. Giving away six comics and three merch items, two items per person per day, over four days, so even if you go every day, you can only get eight of the nine items. So, basically, going out of their way to create lines and still frustrating people… it's the Bad Idea Comics way.

So that's three brand new comics for NYCC, Cul-De-Sac, Megalith and Save Now, three previously published titles with new covers in Planet Death, Ordained and Survive, but with new interiors including the very first lettered preview for the rest of Planet Death.

Planet Death NYCC 100 Edition

Cul-De-Sac NYCC 100 Edition

Ordained NYCC 100 Edition

Megalith NYCC 100 Edition

Survive NYCC 100 Edition

Save Now NYCC 100 Edition

Planet Death: The Hat. Behold! Exactly like the full combat battle armor worn by the troops sent to destroy the weapon in Planet Death. Crafted with super soft cotton twill, complete with breathable cotton sheeting, Planet Death: The Hat will keep you cool all day long as you fight the barbaric hordes bent on merciless destruction that have gathered on Planet Death.

The Dog Tags of Ordained. Become Chief Petty Officer Roy Craig with these authentic military-style dog tags and chain. Stamped onto a durable rolled-edge stainless steel, this tag is built tough enough to stand the heat of battle. Does not come with accompanying rosary seen in Ordained #1.

Lunchbox by Survive. Forged with a durable tactical-grade metallic exterior strong enough to build a Russian military submarine, Lunchbox by Survive is built to withstand the pressures of a 600 meter dive. Featuring a spacious main compartment, this retro-style lunchbox is insulated to keep any meal fresh and cool. For added convenience, we fitted it with a built-in carrying handle, making it easy to transport to work, school, or on a maritime voyage.

Oh, and yes, the panel…

BAD IDEA: The New York Comic Con Panel Saturday, October 19th 3:00pm, Room 408

Join mastermind Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the JOHN WICK franchise of movies, modern maestro Robert Venditti, BAD IDEA impresarios Dinesh Shamdasani, Peter Stern, Ben Simpson, Siena Fallon, and surprise guests for a first look at what will be the biggest comic book of the year — PLANET DEATH! Plus previews of BAD IDEA's biggest slate yet, special guests AND a convention exclusive, pizza-themed giveaway!

