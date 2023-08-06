Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kickstarter, liam sharp

Friends Don't Let Friends Do Slipcases On Kickstarters Says Liam Sharp

Last year, comic book creator, publisher and novelist Liam Sharp launches a Kickstarter for The Art Of Liam Sharp Encore Bronze , a third volume of his collected works of art, to follow his Encore: Gold and Encore: Silver books from previous years, and including a forward by editor Scott Dunbier, and a profile on Liam Sharp by Dave Gillette. And Liam also included a slipcase item as an "add-on" in the offer, which could be used to keep all three books together as one. Which turns out, it seems, to be quite the mistake.

Liam Sharp writes to Facebook, "I was warned too late not to do slip cases on a K. S. campaign. It's true. The whole process has proven an ongoing nightmare, and a sad way to end the ENCORE series of books. A huge number were destroyed or badly damaged when they were delivered, so we had to get more made. But it's not just that. They are so expensive! We're trying to shore up the complaints now, of which there are a few, and I'll literally never do them again. You want the best for everybody, and we're trying to make things work, but in some cases I think we're just going to have to accept a handful of very pissed off customers. It's definitely not a nice feeling, and even though they're in the right it stings. We'll refund where we have to, of course, but that can also not go down well after people have waited a few months. Not every situation has a readily available, easy to execute solution, unfortunately! I'm just thankful the number of disappointed clients is very small in the grand scheme, and while that doesn't help them, I'm glad that the majority were happy with our efforts. Onwards!"

Terry Beatty writes in reply to Liam Sharp, "The complications of having slipcases made is one of the (many) issues holding up a pre-ordered set of books [a 3 volume set on Ray Harryhausen] that I — and many others– have been waiting almost a DECADE for. At this point, I'd forgo the slipcases if they'd just get me the BOOKS."

While Shane Chebsey replied "Eek I was toying with the idea of a slip case for a future project I'm doing with a mutual friend. Thanks for the warning and sorry for all your troubles with them."

Friends don't let friends add slipcases to Kickstarters, it seems.

