From Brotherman to Batman at New York's Society Of Illustrators

The Society of Illustrators has announced a new installation, The Artist's Experience: From Brotherman to Batman on display from the 15th of June through to the 29th of October. The exhibit celebrates some of the top Black and African-American artists in the comic book industry and was co-curated by The Blerd Girl's Karama Horne (Marvel's Protectors of Wakanda: A History and Training Manual of the Dora Milaje) and artist and writer Shawn Martinbrough (How to Draw Noir Comics: The Art and Technique of Visual Storytelling, Thief of Thieves, Red Hood), whose work will be featured along with over sixteen other artists. This special exhibition showcases the works of independent and mainstream creators, such as Dawud Anyabwile, founder of Brotherman Comics, and Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone Media.

Also featured are artists Afua Richardson (Black Panther World of Wakanda, HBO's Lovecraft Country), Alitha Martinez (Batgirl, World of Wakanda) and John Jennings (Octavia Butler's Parable of the Sower), as well as Larry Stroman (Alien Legion, X-Factor) and Darryl Banks (Green Lantern). Artwork from Ronald Wimberly, founder of the experimental art magazine THE LAAB (whose Prince Of Cats graphic novel is currently being adapted to film by Spike Lee), Khary Randolph, Jamal Igle, Micheline Hess, Sanford Greene, Eric Battle, Marcus Williams, Chuck Collins, Damion Scott and Robyn Smith will all be on display, as well.

Shawn Martinbrough says "this exhibit is a rare look into the creative process of some of the most talented artists of the comic book industry. It will be an eye-opening experience for fans. It was for me." Karama Horne adds "it was really important to me to show the diversity within the Black comic book illustrator community. From "Big Two" caped crusaders to independent storytelling and even webcomics, there are varying art styles featured and I love that."

A celebration evening for The Artist's Experience: From Brotherman to Batman will also be held on the 16th of June from 6-9pm at the Society of Illustrators at 128 East 63rd Street New York, NY.

The Society of Illustrators states that its mission is to promote the art of illustration, to appreciate its history and evolving nature through exhibitions, lectures and education, and to contribute the service of its members to the welfare of the community at large.