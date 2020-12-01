From Mandy Koriand'r to Rick & Morty – Daily LITG, 1st December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From I Am Not Starfire to Rick And Morty – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: I Am Not Starfire and the ten most-read stories yesterday…

Overwhelmingly all anyone wanted to read and talk about was Mandy Koriand'r.

LITG One year ago, John Byrne was going red.

And Thor #1 got leaked – just as King In Black will do today.

Two years ago… Stan Lee got tributes

And Russia was pirating Doomsday Clock early.

Happening today:

Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Frank Tieri, comic book writer

comic book writer Comics journalist Bill Watters

David Ocampo, comic book colourist

comic book colourist Deadstar publishing comics creator, David Clifford

Political cartoonist, Remi Bellocq

