From Mandy Koriand'r to Rick & Morty – Daily LITG, 1st December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From I Am Not Starfire to Rick And Morty – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: I Am Not Starfire and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
Overwhelmingly all anyone wanted to read and talk about was Mandy Koriand'r.
- Meet Starfire's Gay Goth Daughter Mandy, in I Am Not Starfire YA OGN
- Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Begins "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Countdown
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond S01 Finale: CRM, Conspiracies & More
- The Mandalorian: Ashley Eckstein Offers Thoughts on Ahsoka Tano Debut
- The Bleeding Cool Review: Batman/Catwoman #1 by Tom King, Clay Mann
- Halloween 2 Loomis/Laurie Two Pack Form NECA Is Hitting Stores Now
- Speculator Corner: Big Surprise In Daredevil #25 No One Saw Coming
- Hunt For Chonkachu: What Vivid Voltage Offers Pokémon TCG Players
- Kyurem Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- That Was UCS Comic Distributors' Final FOC For DC Comics
- The Bleeding Cool Review: The King In Black #1 by Cates and Stegman
- Fred Perry To Bring Gold Digger To An End – The Road To #300
- Julia Kaye's New Graphic Novel Tells Of Six Months In Transition
- First Look at Ridley Pearson's Indestructibles Graphic Novel From DC
- Black Canary Novel by Alexandra Monir, Breaking Silence Sneak Peek
- Hachette Launches DC Comics Collections With Neil Gaiman, Alan Moore
- Gosh Comics of London Joins Bookshop.Org
LITG One year ago, John Byrne was going red.
And Thor #1 got leaked – just as King In Black will do today.
- DC Comics Keep Rafael Grampa's Cover on Dark Knight Returns Despite Chinese Protests
- "Buffy" & "Supernatural" Crossover That Was Meant to Happen [Opinion]
- John Byrne on the Colouring of the Sensational She-Hulk Omnibus Cover
- Sony Reveals December 2019 Free Games For PlayStation Plus
- "The Good Place" Season 4: Where Beginning of End Left Us [Spoilers]
- Star Wars: The Black Series Guide for the Holiday Season
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Jonathan Hickman is Trying to Get Fired from X-Men… What Would Rob Liefeld Think?
- Donny Cates Wishes a Happy Thanksgiving to the Comic Shop That Leaked Thor #1
- The Jim Shooter Files – Stan Lee on Effeminate Heroes and Ugly Women
Two years ago… Stan Lee got tributes
And Russia was pirating Doomsday Clock early.
- Stan Lee Tributes on the Cover of Marvel Comics Titles in December
- 9 Photos From 'Outlander' Season 4 Episode 5, "Savages"
- The Russians Leaked Doomsday Clock #8?
- FedEx Has Uncanny X-Men Writer Matthew Rosenberg's Package and They Won't Deliver It
- Vincent D'Onofrio, Others React to 'Marvel's Daredevil' Cancellation
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Comic Soc: Everyone Is John hosted by LUU Comic and Graphic Novel Society, 7pm GMT
- West End Library Comic Book Talk, 5pm ET
- Comic Book Club: T.E. Marshall, 7pm ET
- Maine Holiday Comics Bazaar hosted by Gentleman & Scholar Comics and James Couture
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Frank Tieri, comic book writer
- Comics journalist Bill Watters
- David Ocampo, comic book colourist
- Deadstar publishing comics creator, David Clifford
- Political cartoonist, Remi Bellocq
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Starfire's daughter, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.