Hachette Launches DC Comics Collections With Neil Gaiman, Alan Moore

Bleeding Cool has run many listings for the Eaglemoss Collections of DC hardcover graphic novels as part of their Hero Collector partwork line. You'll see their February 2021 solicitations here. So it was a surprise when their major competition in this market Hachette ran listings for their own line of DC Comics collections. Had they beaten Eaglemoss to the license? It seems not. Somehow both companies will be publishing DC collections for the partwork market. I am not sure how the DC COmics licensor manages to swing that one, but there you go. Will Potter of Hero Collector tweeted out "The Eaglemoss DC and Legend of Batman Graphic Novel Collections are continuing and we have some really cool choices lined up for 2021. (Says he who picked them.)"

So here are the Hachette DC Heroes And Villains editions for February 2021. This could make collector's lives even more confusing.

DC HEROES AND VILLAINS COLLECTION VOLUME 1 – BATMAN: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE CAPED CRUSADER? HC

(W) Neil Gaiman, Alan Moore (A) Andy Kubert, Simon Bisley, Mark Buckingham

From the fertile imaginations of Neil Gaiman (Sandman) and Alan Moore (Watchmen) come four Batman stories that delve deep into the mythos of the Dark Knight. From the award-winning, elegiac 'Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader?' to the warped but poignant 'Mortal Clay', Gaiman, Moore and their artistic collaborators – among them Andy Kubert (Flashpoint), Simon Bisley (Lobo), and Mark Buckingham (Fables) – explore themes as diverse as life, death, dreams, identity and obsession.

With a bonus feature examining Gaiman and Moore's relationships with Batman, plus an afterword by Gaiman, this volume brings together some of the best Batman stories from across three decades, written by two of comics' modern masters. Collects 'Whatever Happened To The Caped Crusader?' from Batman #686 and Detective Comics #853; 'A Black and White World' from Batman: Black and White #2; 'Pavane' from Secret Origins #36; Secret Origins Special #1; 'Mortal Clay' from Batman Annual #11.

SRP: £11.99

DC HEROES AND VILLAINS COLLECTION VOLUME 2: HARLEY QUINN: HOT IN THE CITY HC

(W/A) Various

Bursting into life in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, Harley Quinn crash-landed in comics later that decade in a tale written by her co-creator, Paul Dini, before being redeveloped, restyled and redeployed by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti as part of the New 52. In this volume, Harley's 1999 DC Universe debut and 2014 revamp are brought together for the first time, tracing Dr. Harleen Quinzel's trajectory from Batman-bothering beginnings to all-conquering cosplay icon.

Boasting an all-star cast of artists – among them Yvel Guichet, Chad Hardin, Becky Cloonan, Darwyn Cooke, Adam Hughes, and Amanda Conner herself – this volume also includes a bonus feature detailing Harley's fantabulous screen-to-comics-to-screen transformation. Collects Batman: Harley Quinn & Harley Quinn #0-7.

SRP: £6.99

DC HEROES AND VILLAINS COLL VOL 3 – SUPERMAN: FOR THE MAN WHO HAS EVERYTHING

(W) Alan Moore, Neil Gaiman (A) Dave Gibbons, Rick Veitch, Curst Swan

From the incredible imaginations of Alan Moore (V for Vendetta) and Neil Gaiman (Good Omens) come four Superman stories steeped in the character's rich mythology. Illustrated by comics maestros Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), Rick Veitch (Swamp Thing), Curt Swan (Action Comics) and others, these tales take Superman from a fantasy Krypton in 'For the Man Who Has Everything' to his final days in 'Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?', defining and redefining the Man of Steel across multiple realms and realities.

Bolstered by a bonus feature detailing how Moore and Gaiman's experiences with DC Comics and Superman continuity shaped their careers, plus an afterword by Gaiman, these are some of the finest Superman stories ever published. Collects 'For the Man Who Has Everything' from Superman Annual #11; 'The Jungle Line' from DC Comics Presents #85; 'Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?' from Superman #423 and Action Comics #583; Green Lantern/Superman: Legend of the Green Flame.

SRP: £9.99

DC HEROES AND VILLAINS COLLECTION VOLUME 4: WONDER WOMAN: DOWN TO EARTH HC

(W) Greg Rucko (A) Drew Johnson, Ray Snyder

Hero, warrior, princess, ambassador: over the decades, Wonder Woman has been all these things and more. In 'Down to Earth', writer Greg Rucka (Detective Comics) and artists Drew Johnson (The Authority) and Ray Snyder (Supergirl) draw on all of these facets and add into the mix politics and intrigue, as the publication of Diana of Themyscira's debut book sets in train a series of shocking events.

The beginning of Rucka's remarkable mid-2000s run on Wonder Woman, 'Down to Earth' and its successor stories redefined Diana for the era, reinforcing her status as one of DC's major icons. Also includes two back-up stories featuring art by Linda Medley (Castle Waiting) and Eric Shanower (Age of Bronze), plus a bonus feature exploring fan reaction to Greg Rucka's initial story arc. Collects Wonder Woman #195-202.

SRP: £9.99