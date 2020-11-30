Halloween 2 Loomis/Laurie Two Pack Form NECA Is Hitting Stores Now

We have been waiting a long time for this Halloween collectors. Long have we waited for a younger version of Laurie Strode, and NECA has finally figured out a way to get one in our hands. It comes in the form of a clothed figure two-pack along with Dr. Loomis from Halloween 2, hitting shelves right now. This is the third Halloween 2 figure released this year after both a clothed version and Ultimate version of Michael Myers were released this year. While we still hold out hope for Ultimate versions of Loomis and Laurie, we have these for now. Let's take a look at the Halloween 2 release, both the strong points and the not-so-great-parts.

Halloween 2 Fans Will Ultimately Need To Add This To The Collection

First off, the packaging. It is both cool and bland at the same time. While I love the giant window on the front, and it will look great hanging on a wall or on display this way, I can't help but feel that it is a smidge boring. I love the logo on the front; the fig photography on the back is great, but nothing about it is particularly exciting. Not the worst thing, mind you, just kinda ehh.

Let's start our look at the figures with Laurie. This is a mixed bag. The sculpt is not very photogenic to start; it looks much better in person than in photos. No matter the angle, the light just doesn't hit it right. I love the gown with the blood splatter, and depending on the angle, she either looks in shock or determined, and I love that. Other than that, she is pretty basic. Easy to move around and fun to pose, she holds the included revolver really well. That face is going to be the story: you either like it or you don't. There is no wiggle room.

Loomis, on the other hand, is dead on. His limbs are a little stiff to try and move around, but get them a little loose, and you can pose him however needed. He should be easy to pose, but mine has this weird little plastic piece on the bottom of one of his shoes that makes him stand very oddly. I am sure they are not all like that, though. I love his long coat; posing him with it just completes the look so much. Loomis is the standout of the pack for sure, especially when you swap in the gun hand for the lighter hand. So creative to do that, and the figure is better for it. I do sometimes wonder if a Halloween figure is required to come with a pumpkin as well. This one, like all the others, is well-sculpted.

All in all, I am happy with this pack. Laurie is getting some rough treatment in some corners of the internet, but I think when people get her in hand, they will be happy. For those of us who needed a Loomis on their Halloween shelf, this is a great figure to add to it. The pack is hitting stores and online retailers now.