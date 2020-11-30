From Tom King To The Mandalorian – The Daily LITG, 30th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Tom King to the Mandalorian – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Batman and Catwoman up a tree, ******* – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
But Bleeding Cool can reveal that it's not just Batman and Catwoman…
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- The Mandalorian: Ashley Eckstein Offers Thoughts on Ahsoka Tano Debut
- The Bleeding Cool Review: Batman/Catwoman #1 by Tom King, Clay Mann
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Psych: Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez on Why They Keep Returning
- Chris Claremont Explains Difference Between Cyclops and Wolverine
- My Hero Academia Ochacho Gets Exclusive Funko Pop from FUNimation
- Tis the Season for Boba Fett with Our New Holiday Gift Guide
- Stephen King Sells Us on The Stand with 4 Words; New Key Art Released
- Doctor Who "Revolution of the Daleks" Trailer Landing This Sunday
- Is This Tomorrow? Today? Communist Fears and Comic Books
- Smuggled Communist Comics and the Birth of Octobriana
- Chris Claremont Explains What's More Important: Characters or Plot
- The DUFF's Kody Keplinger Writes Poison Ivy YA Novel From DC Comics
- The Bleeding Cool Review: Batman/Catwoman #1 by Tom King, Clay Mann
- X Of Swords: Destruction and X-Men Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Bill Sienkiewicz Shows Off New New Mutants Artwork
- Hamilton And Roosevelt Both Get Graphic Novels On The Same Day
- Paul B Rainey Wins Observer Jonathan Cape Prize About Meeting Madonna
LITG One year ago, John Byrne was going red.
And Thor #1 got leaked – just as King In Black will do today.
- John Byrne on the Colouring of the Sensational She-Hulk Omnibus Cover
- Donny Cates Wishes a Happy Thanksgiving to the Comic Shop That Leaked Thor #1
- Masters of the WWE Universe: Let's Look at the Sting Figure
- "Buffy" & "Supernatural" Crossover That Was Meant to Happen [Opinion]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Jonathan Hickman is Trying to Get Fired from X-Men… What Would Rob Liefeld Think?
- 75% Off Marvel Omnibuses – is This the Best Black Friday Deal in a Comic Shop Today?
- "Charlie's Angels" Go "Love Boat:" the Greatest Turkey to Ever Set Sail
- "The Good Place" Season 4: Where Beginning of End Left Us [Spoilers]
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson Makes His (Naked) Debut in DC Comics' John Constantine: Hellblazer #1 Today (Spoilers)
Two years ago… Kyle Rayner was out.
And DC Nation hit the skids too.
- DC Comics Cancels Kyle Rayner Collections After Volume 2
- 9 Photos From 'Outlander' Season 4 Episode 5, "Savages"
- DC Comics Cancels DC Nation For Now
- The Batman Who Laughs Yuks It Up on 16 Retailer Exclusive Variants
- Richard Branson Removed From Transformers Comics
- Curso Inicial de Creación de Cómics – Online at 5.30 pm – 7pm ET, hosted by Arte Espacio.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Keith Giffen, co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Lobo and Ambush Bug.
- Lady Death creator Brian Pulido.
- Rob Croonenborghs, FUBAR contributor
- Comic book journalist Seb Patrick.
- Comic book journalist and cosplayer Erin Manzo
