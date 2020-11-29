My Hero Academia Ochacho Gets Exclusive Funko Pop from FUNimation

My Hero Academia fans are about to get excited as FUNimation has announced a brand new exclusive Pop from Funko. The sweet and wonderful Ochaco Uraraka is floating on in with her newest exclusive Pop Vinyl. Using her gravity quirk, Ochaco is shown floating in the air in an amazing superhero fashion. This is the first time that Ochaco from My Hero Academia will be getting a masked version of her character since the 2017 San Diego Comic Con exclusive. There has been an unmasked version of this character in the past, but this design features a new mold in a new dynamic pose. To make things even more interesting, Ochaco will be the first of My Hero Academia character to have a Chase variant. This Chase will feature her in the same pose, but she will be unmasked. This is big news from My Hero Academia fans as the only way to get this Funko Pop is through FUNimation online.

It is unclear what the My Hero Academia Chase Funko Pop ratio will be at. Most of the time, it seems to be a 1 out of 6, but it is never guaranteed. FUNimation did release these earlier last week, with them going exclusively sold to premium subscribers of FUNimation. However, they have finally opened up to the general public, and now all My Hero Academia fans can add this gravity-defying lady to their growing collection. She is priced at $13.99, and she is set to release on December 21, 2020. FUNimation could be trying to release them just in time for Christmas, but due to the worldwide pandemic, I can imagine shipping can be impacted, especially around the holidays. My Hero Academia collectors can pre-order her here and fingers crossed for obtaining that Chase variant.

"Ochaco is sweet and bubbly in class, but she's all business on the battlefield making her opponents take flights of fancy. Floating into our shop, this Funimation 2020 Exclusive Funko POP! is waiting for you but only for a minute. Better hurry!

Note: Please be aware, the item you receive may be different from the one pictured. This item may have variants randomly inserted throughout the production run. Unfortunately, we cannot accept requests for specific variants, nor can we accept returns for opened items."