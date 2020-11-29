Tis the Season for Boba Fett with Our New Holiday Gift Guide

The holidays are upon us, and that means trying to find that right gift for that special someone. The Mandalorian is in full swing giving Star Wars fans a great set of Star Wars collectibles this year. However, fans might want to go back to the Mandalorian that started it all with Boba Fett. Boba Fett is the original Star Wars character that captivated fans back in the 80s and is still going and collectibles. A great set of collectibles were released this year that will make great gifts for fans. Starting things off first is not one but two Star Wars: The Black Series replica helmets. Both are priced at $99.99; fans can pick between original and prototype design, allowing fans to become bounty hunters. Featuring sounds and great attention to detail, collectors will get a big smile opening up one of these this year. The prototype design can be found here.

Hasbro did release a nice set of enlarged card back figures this year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. Boba Fett was in the lineup this year, giving fans the classic Kenner packaging but in 6-inch glory with exceptional detail and two accessories. Whether your new Star Wars collector or an old one, this figure is the perfect gift. The Boba Fett 40th anniversary figure is priced at $22.99 and can be found located here. Things then get a little shiny as Boba Fett gets a special carbonized design with Star Wars: The Black Series from Hasbro. This new carbonized design features a new shiny metallic green package that contains a new deco for Boba Fett. Adding this metallic paint deco only adds a new shiny design to the classic character, and that's all a fan needs to be surprised this holiday. The Carbonized Black Series Boba will be priced at $24.99 and can be purchased today and here.

The last Boba Fett collectible that will make the perfect gift this holiday season is the latest one to release. Surprisingly, Diamond Select Toys started their own Star Wars action figure collection, giving fans new 7 inch figures with amazing accessories and detail. Boba Fett helped debut the line with extra accessories like flamethrower and blaster effect. This new figure can be found on shopDisney and Disney stores for $24.99. The size and detail will please fans, both old and new so please give the gift of Star Wars and Boba Fett this holiday season to show fans that you can't beat the classics.