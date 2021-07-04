Full-Blown Millennial Nostalgia: Justice League Infinity #1 Preview

Justice League Infinity #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, but this revival of the Justice League and Justice League Unlimited cartoon series that ran from 2001 to 2006 is more than just a 7-issue cash-in on a long-dead property. Instead, it marks yet another turning point in the aging journey of millennials, who are transitioning fully out of the "complain about the nostalgia of Generation X" phase that saw nostalgia for 80s properties derided and into the "obsess over nostalgia for their own properties" phase. Sure, there have been lots of nostalgia-based cash-ins on thing that were popular in the nineties, covering the childhoods of early millennials, but this series officially closes the nostalgia gap for later-stage millennials as they begin to join their slightly older cohorts in their midlife-crises.

It's the circle of life, folks. It's been twenty years since the launch of the original Justice League animated series. That's a long time! The next step is they start playing Britney Spears and Nelly on the Classic Rock station. It's getting hot in herre! So take off all your clothes! Oh no, wait, don't do that, mom you're so embarrassing!

Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #1 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0521DC037 – JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #1 (OF 7) CVR B SCOTT HEPBURN CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) J.M. DeMatteis, James Tucker (A) Ethen Beavers (CA) Francis Manapul

From Justice League Unlimited producer James Tucker and series writer J.M. DeMatteis comes an all-new season starring the World's Greatest Heroes! There is a being wandering the universe searching for its true purpose, but what it finds out on the farthest edges of the cosmos will change not just our universe, but many! Meanwhile, the war for the throne of Apokolips arrives on Earth, and the true ruler will only be decided one way: Who can destroy the Justice League?

In Shops: 7/6/2021

SRP: $3.99