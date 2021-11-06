Future State Gotham #7 Preview: Not Again, Jason Todd!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. It looks like Jason Todd is about to get beat to death… again… in this preview of Future State Gotham #7. But this time, it isn't The Joker but Warmonger who will do him in. Is there any hope for Jason to survive? Well, you could call this 1-900 number and… nevermind, He's doomed!

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #7

DC Comics

0921DC135

0921DC136 – FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #7 CVR B ROSE BESCH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Simone Di Meo

It's all-out war as the "Hunt the Batman" arc comes to its pulse-pounding conclusion! The Next Batman faces off against Nightwing and the entire Bat-Family while Jason Todd, now known as Peacekeeper Red, must stop Warmonger from driving every citizen in Gotham City to riot. Can Bat and Red win this one? Can they even survive?

In Shops: 11/9/2021

SRP: $3.99

