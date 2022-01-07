Future State Gotham #9 Preview: Getting to the Punchline

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. Jason Todd needs Punchline to tell him the Next Joker's origin story in Future State Gotham #9 because they don't have wikipedia in the future. Check out the preview below.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #9

DC Comics

1021DC090

1021DC091 – FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #9 CVR B MIKE BOWDEN CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Simone Di Meo

Peacekeeper Red teams up with Hunter Panic to learn the origins of the Next Joker from the only person who seems to have answers: the psychopath Punchline! Can Jason Todd convince her to help in time to stop this deadly new Joker from killing his latest victim? And what will he have to give her to get her to do it?

In Shops: 1/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

