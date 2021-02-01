Future State: Superman Of Metropolis #2 Goes Back To The New 52

Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2 is out this week and a minor spoiler. While most of the Future State comic books are looking to the future, for a moment, this looks to the past. During Jonathan Kent: Superman's fight with the AI Brain Cells, the Brainiac-wannabe creates clones of Superman of every era to fight Kent.

The Superman of the forties, sixties, nineties (with full mullet) and the Rebirth Superman. Oh and the Grant Morrison era Superman with T-shirt and jeans.

Here's the solicitation and the official preview to the comic, out from DC Comics tomorrow.

"Superman of Metropolis" written by SEAN LEWIS art by JOHN TIMMS

"The Guardian" written by SEAN LEWIS art by CULLY HAMNER

"Mister Miracle" written by BRANDON EASTON art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

cover by JOHN TIMMS card stock variant cover by INHYUK LEE Braincells, the advanced offshoot of the diabolical Brainiac, continues to lure Jonathan Kent down the wrong path—but things go from bad to this can't get any worse when it appears it has also taken some manner of control over Supergirl! If the Kryptonians clash, nothing will be able to protect the bottled city of Metropolis! Meanwhile, inside the bottle itself, the Guardian is doing everything he can to stop the city from destroying itself from within, while Mister Miracle has discovered the trail of a strange signal that he doesn't realize will take him to Warworld. ON SALE 2/2/21 $5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $6.99 US

