Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: about comics, gail simone, Killer Princesses, lea hernandez

Gail Simone And Lea Hernandez's Killer Princesses Are Back In Print

Gail Simone and Lea Hernandez's Killer Princesses are back in print, courtesy of Nat Gertler's About Comics

Article Summary Gail Simone and Lea Hernandez's Killer Princesses is back in print through Nat Gertler's About Comics.

Originally from 2001, the comic series features the Tri-Omega Sorority girls as dangerous yet ditzy assassins.

The story follows Charity, Faith, and Hope as they tackle military bases and confront Russian terrorists with humor.

Available online now, retailers can contact About Comics directly to carry the newly reprinted edition.

Nat Gertler is a comic book-and-related hero, an Eisner Award-winning comics history writer, putting work back into print that had been unduly forgotten, missed out from the canon or in urgent need of archiving. From religious-themed cartoons to superhero comic The Factor, from Stephen Weiner's analysis of Jeff Smith's Bone to a facsimile of The Green Book, his work as About Comics is always worthy of note. And now he is bringing back to print Gail Simone and Lea Hernandez's Killer Princesses. Back in 2001, when Gail Simone's comics career was just beginning, she worked with artist Lea Hernandez, on the three-issue comic from Oni Press, described thus:

"Meet Charity, Faith, and Hope: the girls of the Tri-Omega Sorority. To some, they're the most popular girls on their campus, but to others, they're the most unstoppable, cruel, and dangerous (not to mention dumbest) assassins in the world! They might not have the highest IQ, but they sure do know how to kick the crap out of the bad guys. Join the girls as they jump, skip, and river dance their way into a military base to bust the heads of evil villains and stop a nuclear weapon from being unleashed by a terrorist's spoiled son. Then, join them on their night out at a splendid gala event, which, unbeknownst to them, is hosted by an evil character from their sorority Mother's past! Who is he and why does he want the Princesses' leader dead? Will the girls be able keep their cool when put up against some of the cutest Russian terrorists to hit this side of the Pacific or will they spend the night lost in the eyes of the enemy while their leader is left alone back home? Plus, what happens when a new sorority sister is thrown into the mix? And what does a gravy boat have to do with anything? Danger, intrigue, and hilarity ensue as the girls race against the clock to save the day and get back home in time to look good for class!"

Gail Simone once said "My very first comic, KILLER PRINCESSES, was about the dangers of allowing really, REALLY ignorant people to run things." Over twenty years later, About Comics has brought it back into print, available online right now. There are currently no plans to offer this book through a direct market distributor. Retailers interested in carrying this title should contact questions@aboutcomics.com

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!