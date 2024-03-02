Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: gail simone, omnibus, Secret Six

Gail Simone On The Secret Six Omnibus From DC Comics

DC Comics will be putting out an Omnibus collection of the Secret Six series later this year, Secret Six by Gail Simone Omnibus Vol. 1.

DC Comics will be putting out an Omnibus collection of the Secret Six series later this year, Secret Six by Gail Simone Omnibus Vol. 1. And Gail Simone really wants to tell you all about it. She posts to TwitterX;

"HOLY CATBALLS. Okay. If you have even THOUGHT of getting the Secret Six Omnibus, Vol. 1, please listen to me on this.I just got the contributor's proof, and GOOD LORD, it is the most beautiful presentation of any work I have been part of. It is STUNNING. I have seen some beautiful collected editions of my stuff, I am proud of all of them. This is something SPECIAL. All the key artists contributed extra comments and sketches, the great

@NicolaScottArt has been going over making tiny fixes, like an archivist… But my biggest 'thank you' goes to the incredible Alex Galer,

@TheGalorian, who has just painstakingly and endlessly worked to make this book a perfect showpiece. It's just incredible. I'm gobsmacked. This is not me doing a sales pitch. I knew it was going to be a nice volume. This is WAY beyond that. Thank you SO MUCH, @thegalorian @nicolascottart @IAmBradWalker @daleeaglesham Jim Calafiore and everyone else. I am genuinely choked up seeing this. Incredible!"

Here's the Secret Six by Gail Simone Omnibus Vol. 1 listing…

Secret Six by Gail Simone Omnibus Vol. 1 will be published on the 11th of June, 2024

by Gail Simone, Nicola Scott, Brad Walker

Collecting the series that led into INFINITE CRISIS!

Six of justice's deadliest enemies band together to start a revolution.

Together, they want to take a stand to stop the super-heroic community from tampering with their minds and to prove how deadly they can be! But not everyone agrees to this agenda. Six rogues are recruited by the enigmatic Mockingbird, charged with opposing the Society and given assignments to thwart their rivals and even help their enemies.

Who is Mockingbird? Could it be one of the six? The status quo is rocked by the Society's formation and the revelations along the way make certain that when the Secret Six are done, nothing in the DCU will ever be the same!

Collects VILLAINS UNITED #1-6, VILLAINS UNITED: INFINITE CRISIS SPECIAL #1, BIRDS OF PREY #104-109, SECRET SIX (VOL. 2) #1-6, SECRET SIX (VOL. 3) #1-16, and stories from 52 #28 and COUNTDOWN #22, along with an introduction and commentary by Simone, new cover by Nicola Scott, and more!

