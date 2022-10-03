Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson's Strange Adventures #139, at Auction

The historically important DC Comics series Strange Adventures was launched in 1950 and ran for 244 issues before ending in 1973. The title introduced a number of well-remembered DC Comics characters over the years, including Captain Comet, Animal Man, and Deadman. Largely remembered as one of a number of 1950s comic book titles during this early Cold War era that featured weird science fiction, the debut of the series also included a healthy dose of science fiction history while remaining a fascinating artifact of what is known as comics' Atomic Age. There are several issues of the Strange Adventures series available including this Strange Adventures #139 up for auction in the 2022 October 2-3 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122240 at Heritage Auctions.

The Murphy Anderson cover of Strange Adventures #139 represents the lead feature "The Space-Roots of Evil" by Anderson and writer Gardner Fox. In the story, a rocket carrying out a scientific expedition to the planet Venus returns to Earth carrying alien seed pods on its hull, which quickly spread all over the world and grow into plants which threaten to absorb all of Earth's water. It's a tale that's very representative of the series during this era, including a plot twist that has a dog saving the day in the end.

Strange Adventures more than lived up to its name during its lengthy run 1950-1973, and there are several issues of the Strange Adventures series available including this Strange Adventures #139 up for auction in the 2022 October 2-3 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Strange Adventures CGC-Graded Group of 3 (DC, 1962-68). Includes #139 (Space Museum story – Carmine Infantino art – Murphy Anderson cover – VF+ 8.5), 212 (Neal Adams story, cover, and art – FN+ 6.5), and 215 (first appearance of the League of Assassins – Neal Adams story, cover, and art – FN/VF 7.0). Approximate Overstreet value for group = $115. CGC Grader Notes:

light creasing to cover

light pieces out to cover

light spine stress lines to cover View the certification for CGC Certification ID 2708161020.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.