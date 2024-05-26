Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Babs, crossed, garth ennis, Jacen Burrow, red sonja

Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows' Babs in Ahoy's August 2024 Solicits

Crossed creators Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows do their own version of Red Sonja with Babs, in Ahoy Comics' August 2024 solicits

Article Summary Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows launch Babs, a new twist on Red Sonja, in Ahoy's August 2024 lineup.

Babs is a barbarian thief with a sarcastic sword named Barry, set in a world of fantasy and satire.

Ahoy Comics teases a diverse August solicitation including DEADWEIGHTS, Justice Warriors, and more.

Variant covers by renowned artists like Chris Burnham and Amanda Conner showcase Ahoy's August releases.

Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows, the creators of Crossed, are now launching a new comic book called Babs in Ahoy Comics August 2024 solicits and solicitations. And it very much seems to be their take on Red Sonja, with Babs as "a barbarian thief with an itchy metal wardrobe and the world's worst enchanted sword (named Barry)". And Garth may be getting into feminist satire as Babs encounters "a fantastic landscape of wizards, dragons, demons, castles-and a band of very angry, very white knights". Here are Ahoy's full listings for August.

BABS #1 (OF 6) CVR A BURROWS (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JUN241264

JUN241265 – BABS #1 (OF 6) CVR B BURNHAM (MR)

JUN241266 – BABS #1 (OF 6) CVR C CONNER (MR)

JUN241267 – BABS #1 (OF 6) CVR D 4 COPY INCV BURNHAM LINE ART (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Jacen Burrows

From legendary writer Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher) and superstar artist Jacen Burrows (Crossed, The Punisher): Meet Babs, a barbarian thief with an itchy metal wardrobe and the world's worst enchanted sword (named Barry). Together they travel a fantastic landscape of wizards, dragons, demons, castles-and a band of very angry, very white knights. Babs wasn't looking for a fight, but she's never found a bad situation she couldn't make 100 times worse! Featuring variant covers by Chris Burnham (Batman Inc.) and Amanda Conner (Harley Quinn).

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

DEADWEIGHTS #5 (OF 6) CVR A PIRIZ

AHOY COMICS

JUN241268

JUN241269 – DEADWEIGHTS #5 (OF 6) CVR B UNLOCK PACE

(W) Tyrone Finch (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

The tale of two hapless ex-supervillain henchmen barrels toward a stunning conclusion! With Jerry and Clarence trapped behind bars, how can they save ten-year-old Zara? Or their own dignity, for that matter?

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

JUSTICE WARRIORS TP VOL 02 (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JUN241270

(W) Matt Bors, Ben Clarkson (A / CA) Ben Clarkson

Timed for election season: an all-new graphic novel continuing the hit futuristic satire Justice Warriors, now in its third printing! It's election time in Bubble City, the ultra-safe enclave for the rich, surrounded by the dangerous mutant district called the Uninhabited Zone. Veteran officer Swamp Cop is pulled into a clandestine operation, a violent mission that will put him on a collision course with his beloved partner Schitt. Co-created by cartoonist/publisher/Pulitzer Prize finalist Matt Bors and Adult Swim filmmaker Ben Clarkson!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

MY BAD ESCAPE FROM PECULIAR ISLAND #4 (OF 5) CVR A KRAUSE

AHOY COMICS

JUN241271

(W) Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman (A / CA) Peter Krause

More satirical hero madness! A rival podcaster publicly challenges Jamington (The Chandelier) Winthrop to-well, the exact challenge cannot be described in polite company. Meanwhile, beaver-faced penguins look on as the villainous Emperor King buries the hatchet with former president John (Amazing) Adams! How can you not read this?

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

WRONG EARTH DEAD RINGERS #5 (OF 5)

AHOY COMICS

JUN241272

(W) Tom Peyer (A) Juan Castro (A / CA) Jamal Igle

Conclusion of the only multiverse book you need! Copycat, that demonic dean of dastardly and difficult-to-detect disguises, escalates his crime spree-but a terrible tragedy has robbed Earth-Alpha's caped crimefighters of their motivation to care.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

