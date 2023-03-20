GCPD: The Blue Wall #6 Preview: Shoot on Sight Daniel Ortega is wanted by the GCPD, dead or alive, but mostly dead in this preview of GCPD: The Blue Wall #6.

GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #6

DC Comics

0123DC161

0123DC162 – GCPD: The Blue Wall #6 Francesco Francavilla Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A) Stefano Raffaele (CA) Reiko Murakami

With Gotham City in a state of panic over the recent murders and the GCPD buckling under the weight of the department's connection to the crimes, can Police Commissioner Renee Montoya restore peace without crossing the line herself? What price is she willing to pay in order to do what is right?

In Shops: 3/21/2023

SRP: $3.99

