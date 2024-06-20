Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: bryan hitch, gary frank, geoff johns, Ghost Machine

Geiger And Redcoat in Ghost Machine's September 2024 Solicits

Looks like Rook: Exodus is skipping a month in September for the Ghost Machine imprint with Geiger #6 and Redcoat #6.

Article Summary Rook: Exodus takes a break as Ghost Machine's Geiger #6 and Redcoat #6 hit shelves.

Geiger #6 features Tariq Geiger and his wolf Barney's tumultuous journey.

Redcoat #6 sees Simon Pure, Benedict Arnold, and Einstein in a cult face-off.

Ghost Machine emphasizes creator ownership and novel storytelling in comics.

Looks like Rook: Exodus is skipping a month in September for the Ghost Machine imprint, publishing through Image Comics, but we do have both Geiger #6 and Redcoat #6 from Image Comics' September 2024 solicits and solicitations. The other promised titles have been a long time coming.

GEIGER (2024) #6 CVR A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

A shocking epilogue! In the wake of their devastating encounter with the Electrician, Tariq Geiger must come to grips with the lethal consequences—especially with what happened with his two-headed wolf, Barney. You won't want to miss this extraordinary spotlight on Geiger's best friend. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/11/2024

REDCOAT #6 CVR A BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON WRAPAROUND

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Brad Anderson (CA) Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson

The fate of America rests entirely in Simon Pure's immortal hands! Though he'd rather drop it and run! Simon, Benedict Arnold, and 13-year-old Albert Einstein face off against the hooded cult-master, the Grand Architect. Will Simon risk his immortality to save Einstein and America? Also: Simon tests the true bounds of his eternal life…and the result will terrify both you AND him! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/18/2024

Ghost Machine founded in October 2023, publishes creator-owned comics through Image Comics, with shared ownership and continuity. Its founding writers and artists, who are exclusive to the company for the duration of their projects (aside from previous commitments), are Brad Meltzer, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Francis Manapul, Peter J. Tomasi, Lamont Magee, and Maytal Zchut. They stated;

"As the recent Hollywood strikes have shown, creatives are disenfranchised with the traditional industry model – creators seek increased empowerment as a natural progression to an ever-changing entertainment landscape. Ghost Machine's enterprising business model is at the forefront of this evolution with the characters and full company ownership shared by its creators in every way. Our ambition for Ghost Machine is to push beyond superheroes, introducing new genres, characters and shared universes, completely co-owned by all the creators involved. We see this as the future of how creatives will work and retain creative control and meaningfully participate in success like never before. Our passion is for the magic of graphic storytelling and the emotional resonance of compelling characters. But we are not just a comic book company – we are the first wholly creator-owned and operated media company of its kind, born out of a desire to create and succeed together."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!