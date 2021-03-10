Is Gen: Lock #6 The Rarest Modern Day DC Comic Ever?

Ten days ago, Bleeding Cool posted a story about a comic book published by DC Comics that, for one reason or other, they shouldn't have published. Gen Lock #6. DC published the first five issues, a licensed tie-in with Rooster Teeth/RBNY, but cancelled the last two, when pandemic and shutdown hit publishers, distributors and comic shops. Instead, DC published them digitally.

But the sixth issue was actually printed. It is my suspicion that it sat at a printer or Diamond Comic Distribution, unable to be accessed until after the license with Rooster Teeth had expired. Which may be why the final two issues were published earlier, digitally. Ans why the print editions were pulped. But also how a handful of copies escaped to Diamond UK, which was locked down for longer. And then in October, distributed to the few British stores that had ordered copies – Rooster Teeth isn't as big a thing over here.

But a few copies turned up on eBay, mostly going for cover price. Because while it was an extremely rare comic book, no one knew it was an extremely rare comic book. It could be the rarest modern-day DC comic book ever published, that wasn't made intentionally rare. But some folk have realised and have sold copies of the comic for $100.

Which was handy when I came across my copy. I put it on eBay for a week without going over a dollar. Well, it appears it is slowly on the rise. Could this be Elseworlds Eighty-Page Giant all over again? I should have probably CGC'ed it, shouldn't I? ah well, maybe the lucky buyer can do just that.

