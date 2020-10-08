Gene Luen Yang Tops Harvey Awards 2020 With Superman and Dragon Hoops

The Harvey Awards has announced the winners of this year's awards in the following categories: Book of the Year, Digital Book of the Year, Best Children or Young Adult Book, Best Adaptation from Comic Book/Graphic Novel, Best Manga, and Best International Book. With Gene Luen Yang doing the double.

Book of the Year: DRAGON HOOPS by Gene Luen Yang (First Second)

Digital Book of the Year – THE NIB edited by Matt Bors (thenib.com)

(thenib.com) Best Children or Young Adult Book: Superman Smashes the Klan by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru (DC Comics)

(DC Comics) Best Manga: WITCH HAT ATELIER by Kamome Shirahama (Kodansha Comics)

(Kodansha Comics) Best International Book: GRASS by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim translated by Janet Hong (Drawn and Quarterly)

translated by (Drawn and Quarterly) Best Adaptation from a Comic Book/Graphic Novel: WATCHMEN by HBO, based on Watchmen (DC Comics)

The Harvey Awards will also be inducting Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy), Jill Thompson (Scary Godmother) and the founding members of Milestone Media (Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Derek T. Dingle, and Michael Davis) into the Harvey Awards Hall of Fame.

So someone else remembers Michael Davis too. Which is nice.

The digital ceremony for this year's Harvey Award will be broadcast on Friday, October 9 at 7:50pm EDT as part of New York Comic Con and MCM Comic Con's online Metaverse. The virtual event will be hosted by Vivek Tiwary and will feature appearances by Gene Luen Yang, Damon Lindelof, Jill Thompson, Milestone Media, Neil Gaiman, Jarrett Krosoczka and more.

"On behalf of our team involved in assembling the 32nd Annual Harvey Awards, we extend our congratulations to the winners!", said former Bleeding Cool reporter Chris D'Lando, now Harvey Awards Coordinator and ReedPop Content Manager.s.

Initial nominees for this year's awards were selected by a committee of diverse industry voices with the final ballot voted on and winners decided by creators, publishing professionals, retailers, educators, and librarians. The 2020 Harvey Award's coordinators are Eden Miller along with Camilla Di Persia and Chris D'Lando of ReedPop. The Harvey Awards Steering Committee is co-chaired by Nellie Kurtzman, John Lind, and Chip Mosher.