Geoff Johns & Jason Fabok's Joker: The World Is A Three Jokers Epilog

Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok's Joker: The World Story is an Epilogue to The Three Jokers comic book from 2020.

Article Summary Geoff Johns & Jason Fabok add a 10-page epilogue to Three Jokers in Joker: The World.

Joker: The World anthology features work from creators across 13 countries.

Hardcover anthology to be published globally and includes various international Joker tales.

Ghost Machine Day to coincide with release, showcasing Johns and Fabok's other works.

Recently Bleeding Cool reported on Joker: The World being published by DC Comics, including work by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, who created the Three Jokers story together announced for 2017 and finally published in late 2020, as well as the Justice League story that originally led into it (though that has now been written out of DC continuity by Chip Zdarsky. So the question asked, might this book contain what was originally intended for a Three Joker sequel story? After all, with former DC CCO Geoff Johns on the outs at DC Comics, especially as he has taken some bankable DC Comics talent such as Gary Frank, Jason Fabok and Bryan Hitch for the exclusive creator-owned/shared universe Ghost Machine, it might be the only use they have for it.

Turns out it is not to be. Instead, Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok have created a ten-page epilogue to The Three Jokers, which will appear in the book. And it's a good time to announce it as their Ghost Machine title Rook: Exodos #1 is published this Wednesday, alongside Redcoat #1 and Geiger #1 for what has been dubbed Ghost Machine Day. More on that to come…

But yes, DC Comics is followiong up their internationally outsourced graphic anthology Batman: The World with Joker: The World. With creators including Geoff Johns, Satoshi Miyagawa, David Rubin, German Peralta, Alvaro Fong Varela and Jason Fabok, in total representing creators from thirteen different countries – including the USA – and to be published in hardcover in September 2024. With this Jason Fabok Three Jokers Epilog cover.

This September, The Joker takes his unique brand of madness and mayhem on a world tour, as DC today announced plans to publish Joker: The World, a 184-page hardcover anthology. Like DC's bestselling and critically acclaimed Batman: The World, this can't-miss anthology will feature Joker stories by creative teams representing 13 different countries, including renowned storytellers such as Geoff Johns, Satoshi Miyagawa, David Rubin, German Peralta, Alvaro Fong Varela, Jason Fabok, and others. With stories tailored to the authentic style, tone, and cultural sensibilities of different nations around the world, Joker: The World highlights how DC's most popular super-villain has inspired chaos on a global scale. Joker: The World arrives at participating comic book shops, booksellers, and mass-market retailers/e-tailers Tuesday, September 17, and will also release the same day in the following countries: Spain, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Czech Republic, Turkey, Japan, Korea, Cameroon, Poland, and Argentina. What does The Joker do when on holiday in Spain? How has he inspired others to follow in his footsteps, creating Joker duplicates in Germany and Turkey? How does a Joker in Cameroon find inspiration? Only the top writers and artists from each country can provide the answers, in unique stories celebrating one of the most compelling characters in pop culture.

