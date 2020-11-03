George Pérez's Wonder Woman Gets Absolute Treatment in 2021

George Pérez is getting his Wonder Woman work reprinted in DC's Absolute format, created by IDW's Scott Dunbier back when he was EIC of Wildstorm Comics. An oversized thick hardcover reprint on glossy pages with 12 issues or more – a thicker version of the French album format– which then was picked up by DC Comics across their titles, copied by Marvel – and then everyone else too – including the French.

Absolute Wonder Woman: Gods And Mortals will reprint his classic run on Wonder Woman #1-14 from 1986 and 1987 as well as his Wonder Woman work for Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #26 and the Who's Who Update 1987 #1-3. 360 pages long, for $125, the volume will be published on the 20th of July, 2021.

George Pérez retired from comic books in recent years, one of the few comic book artists who have ever managed to do so. This represents some of his most loved and influential work, in DC's most prestigious format.

Experience George Pérez's Wonder Woman like you've never seen before in this absolute edition of Wonder Woman: Gods and Mortals!

More than four decades after making her debut in ALL STAR COMICS #8, the World's Greatest Heroine was comprehensively reimagined in 1986 by legendary comics creator George Pérez — and this new incarnation of DC Comics' fabled Amazon Princess quickly rose to unprecedented levels of popular and critical acclaim.

In collaboration with co-writer Len Wein and inker Bruce Patterson, Pérez sent on to craft Wonder Woman's adventures for years, and his masterful stories ranged from heart-stopping battles with the Titans of myth to heart-warming interludes with Diana's trusted network of friends.

Now, for the first time ever, these treasured tales from the 1980s are receiving the absolute treatment with larger pages to showcase Pérez's magnificent artwork. Collects Wonder Woman #1-14; Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #26; Who's Who Update 1987 #1-3.