Ghost Machine Makes Brian Cunningham Their Editor-In-Chief

The creator-owned-and-shared universe Ghost Machine has announced that it has appointed its first editor-in-chief, Brian Cunningham.

Cunningham was one of the first editors, and then Executive Editor at Wizard Magazine from 1993 to 2008, before working as Senior Story Editor/Producer at DC Comics from 2008 to 2020. He was made redundant in the first wave of what was dubbed the DC Bloodbath firings of 2020. He was known for editing the likes of Doomsday Clock, Batgirl, Aquaman, Justice League, Flash, Suicide Squad, Green Arrow, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke, Teen Titans, Cyborg, Constantine, Wonder Woman, Superman, Supergirl, Legion, Green Lantern, and Nightwing, often working with writer Geoff Johns. After DC Comics he worked as editor at Dynamite Entertainment, working on the Project Superpowers series as well as with Immortal Studios. He was then made Editor-In-Chief at AfterShock Comics before the publisher announced bankruptcy. Cunningham also created a comic book storytelling course for UCLA, which he teaches.

Brian Cunningham says "Ghost Machine reimagines the original Image Comics model with fresh and intriguing new characters that readers will fall in love with. I couldn't be more excited to join this monster roster of talent, most of whom I've worked with over the years. In a way, it's like a family reunion!"

Ghost Machine is the creator-owned and creator-operated media company from Brad Anderson, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Rob Leigh, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Ivan Reis, Peter Snejbjerg, Peter J. Tomasi, and Maytal Zchut, published by Image Comics. They collectively issued a statement, "We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the Ghost Machine family. Most of us have had the privilege to have him edit our work over the years and we admire his endless passion, dedication and attention to detail that make Brian the best comic book editor in the business."

Cunningham edited Ghost Machine's upcoming launches of the all-new ongoing Geiger series, and first issues of Redcoat and Rook Exodus , which will go on sale on Ghost Machine Day on the 3rd of April.

