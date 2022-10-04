Four Moves At Boom, Skybound, Aftershock & Mad Cave Before NYCC

It never rains, but it pours. It's just gone 10 pm on the Tuesday before New York Comic-Con, and everything is a flutter. Here's a late-night look at some job moves in and around the comic book industry just in time for the comic book industry Covid spike gossip of Manhattan bars. Keep your ears open, let me know what you hear.

1. Breanna Sarpy

Breanna Sarpy moves from Boom Studios where she had been for over four-and-a-half years, most recently as Digital Marketing & Advertising Manager, to Skybound, where she has been made the new Social Media Manager of Skybound Entertainment. She tells us "I'm thrilled to announce that I have started @Skybound as the Social Media Manager! I'm so excited to be working with such an amazing team and I'm looking forward to road ahead." This has seen her follow what is known as the Arune Singh path, from Boom to Skybound, which a few others have followed as well such as Morgan Perry.

2. Mike Marts

Bleeding Cool broke the news that former Batman and X-Men Group Editor Mike Marts was leaving his EIC position at AfterShock Comics and that we would know his destination in time for New York Comic-Con. And now ICV2 has the scoop that he's making the moves to Mad Cave Studios as Executive Vice President and Editor in Chief, the publisher who recently purchased Papercutz. His role will have "direct oversight of the Mad Cave editorial staff and will oversee the growth of the company's young adult imprint, Maverick, and their recently acquired middle-grade imprint, Papercutz.

3. Brian Cunningham

And now AfterShock Comics has revealed that former DC Senior Story Editor Brian Cunningham, who had recently joined Dynamite as an editor and set up Immortal Studios with other former DC Comics exec Hank Kanalz, would now be making moves to replace Mike Marts as Editor-In-Chief.

4. Chris Ryall

And Chris Ryall, former EIC of MoviePoopShoot, former chief creative officer and president of IDW Publishing, EIC at Skybound and founder of the Syzygy Publishing imprint at Image Comics, will be a new Publishing Consultant to Aftershock Comics, both starting on the 1st of November.

And it seems that's a back scratched from AfterShock co-founder Joe Pruett who says added "My relationship with Chris goes back 15 years or so when my Desperado Publishing imprint moved under IDW's corporate umbrella. To say that the man is accomplished would be understating how much of an impact he has had in the comics community over the past two decades. Not only does he have a great eye for talent and story (Locke & Key anyone?), but he's also never been one to stand still. I can't wait to regularly pick his brain."