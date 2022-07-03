Ghost Rider #4 Preview: One Born Every Minute

Ghost Rider goes to the circus of the dead in this preview of Ghost Rider #4. The performers aren't very experienced, but everyone deinitely gets their money's worth. Check out the preview below.

Ghost Rider #4

by Benjamin Percy & Cory Smith, cover by Kael Ngu

They are all small towns. The kinds of places you'd never stop at except to get gas. Cars are abandoned. The houses and shops empty, the people seemingly vanished. Where did they go? The park might offer some clues. Among the peanut shells and abandoned stuffed animals, you can almost hear the music of the midway, the laughter – and the screams. Here is a blood-soaked flyer advertising a circus…of crime? Johnny Blaze is on their trail, just as Talia Warroad and the FBI close in on him, as a larger supernatural conspiracy begins to reveal itself.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609979500411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609979500421 – GHOST RIDER 4 BALDEON SKRULL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609979500431 – GHOST RIDER 4 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609979500441 – GHOST RIDER 4 CARLOS GOMEZ FORTNITE VARIANT – $3.99 US

