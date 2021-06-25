Godkiller: Spiderland Returns in Black Mask September 2021 Solicits

Godkiller by Matteo Pizzolo and Anna Muckracker returns to Black Mask in September as Godkiller: Spiderland alongside a deluxe hardcover of the original series, White #6 and the return of Destiny, NY… here are Black Mask's September 2021 solicitations.

GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #1 CVR A CHANG (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

JUL211452

JUL211453 – GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #1 CVR B 15 COPY INCV MUCKRACKER (MR) ( – 4.99

JUL211454 – GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #1 CVR C 30 COPY INCV LLOVET (MR) – 4.99

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Muckracker (CA) Nen Chang

Halfpipe and Soledad gaze into The Abyss. Things get intense. Don't say we didn't warn you.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 4.99

GODKILLER DLX HC BOOK 01 WALK AMONG US

BLACK MASK COMICS

JUL211455

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Muckracker (CA) Nen Chang

The beloved saga of a teen orphan and an escaped slavegirl's odyssey through a wasteland in search of a new heart for a dying girl. Oversized Omnibus collects issues #1-8 (trade volumes 1 & 2). Limited to 666 copies.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 39.99

GODKILLER DLX HC BOOK 02 TOMORROWS ASHES

BLACK MASK COMICS

JUL211456

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Muckracker (CA) Nen Chang

: "Fast, brutal, and more than a little sexy." -Nerdist

From Matteo Pizzolo (CALEXIT) and Anna Wieszczyk, the comic that Zac Thompson said "pushed me further than I've ever been pushed" returns to ratchet up the chaos, spitting punk rock fury, thundering into your eyeballs and running roughshod across your brains with its often mindbending, sometimes horrifying, always clever & devious tale of sci-fi magic, apocalyptic sex, and subversive mindbombs.

"A singular vision full of fresh elegant brutality and dark humor, it's like some genius commissioned Chuck Palahniuk, Terry Gilliam, and Aleister Crowley to reinvent dystopia fiction." – Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (filmmakers Synchronic, The Endless, upcoming Moon Knight on Disney+)

"The embodiment of what Black Mask is all about as a publisher: Bold, visceral storytelling unconcerned with being pinned down in one genre or category." -SYFY Wire

Oversized (7.25" x 11") deluxe hardcover collects Tomorrow's Ashes issues 1-3 (Godkiller trade volume 3).

Limited to 666.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 29.99

WHITE #6 (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

JUL211457

(W) Kwanza Osajyefo (A) Jamal Igle (CA) Khary Randolph

It all comes to a head in the final chapter of WHITE. Thaddeus, now calling himself ALPHA, has broken into The Project with O's help. This forces Juncture to call for a mass evacuation while his agents hold off Alpha's forces. X steps up to accept his full power, but O has plans to steal something from The Project that will also shape the future for empowered Blacks.

Limited to 2,500.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DESTINY NY #6 (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINME

JUL211459

(W) Pat Shand (A) Manuel Preitano (CA) Jenn St-Onge

A NEW ARC BEGINS!

JUMPING-ON POINT!

WRAPAROUND COVER BY JENN ST-ONGE

"This book is a cross between The Sopranos and Harry Potter. It's everything we never knew we wanted and now can't do without. Slamming art, masterfully written." (- Pulp 716: Coffee & Comics)

The second arc of the ongoing series about what happens after a prophecy is completed begins.

Logan McBride has been living with Lilith Aberdine, the last surviving daughter of a mystical crime family, for a year now. Now, ghosts from their past are beginning to push in, threatening to tear them apart.

Artist Rosi Kämpe (Marvel's Ghost-Spider) joins writer Pat Shand (Snap Flash Hustle) in the new chapter of this character-driven fantasy saga.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DESTINY NY TP VOL 01 (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINME

JUL211458

(W) Pat Shand (A) Manuel Preitano (CA) Elisa Romboli

"If you are into books like Saga – I'm struggling to find other books to throw out here… I don't know how to compare this to anything. It's so very unique and I mean that in the greatest way possible… This is literature." (- Comic Town)

Logan grew up in a boarding school for children with magical prophecies, but she fulfilled her destiny so young that she's now having a midlife crisis despite being in her 20s. When she falls for the estranged daughter of a mystical crime family, Logan's new love puts the entire school in jeopardy.

A grounded story about the magic of young adulthood, star-crossed modern romance, delayed coming of age, and finding your place in a world too busy to notice you.

From writer Pat Shand (Snap Flash Hustle) and artist Manuel Preitano (DC Comics' The Oracle Code) with an incredible wraparound cover by Elisa Romboli (Alice In Leatherland), this exuberantly youthful and achingly heartfelt ongoing series feels like Strangers in Paradise set in a magical NYC, featuring characters that will stick with you long after finishing this debut volume.

"This is as excited about an indie book I've been in a very long time." (-We Have Issues)

Collects issues 1-5.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 19.99

