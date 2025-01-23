Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, sonic

Godzilla Vs Los Angeles in IDW April 2025 Solicits & Solicitations

Godzilla Vs Los Angeles in IDW April 2025 solicits with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic The Hedgehog, Monster High and My Little Pony

Article Summary Explore IDW's April 2025 comic highlights, including Godzilla's epic clash with Los Angeles.

Discover fresh Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adventures, starring Donatello and intriguing new allies.

Dive into Sonic the Hedgehog's latest escapades, plus thrilling Star Trek tales and unforeseen twists.

New graphic novels "Low Orbit" and "Love Languages" promise unique narratives and vivid artwork.

In April, IDW launches Godzilla Vs Los Angeles as part of their April 2025 solicits and solicitations. And yes, they have had to address that aspect editorially and with charity… as well as more from Godzilla's 70th anniversary, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic The Hedgehog, Star Trek, Monster High, My Little Pony and original, graphic novels Low Orbit, Love Languages and The Well.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #9 (COVER A: JORGE FORNÉS)

Already weakened, weary, and a little deranged, poor Donatello has now been captured by the Foot Clan! The remaining Turtle boys make a plan for an all-out war against Karai, but are forced to think twice when they hear the voice of reason…coming from the body of a dead rat? Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman), C (Ferreyra), 1:10 (Eastman B&W), 1:25 (Suriano), 1:50 (Wijngaard) Story Jason Aaron Art Juan Ferreyra 32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2025 UPC 82771403315100911 COMICS "Thrilling." — CBR "Pre-order ASAP." — The Beat "Worthy of an Eisner award." — ComicsOnline "A TMNT fan's dream." — GateCrashers "Nothing short of amazing." — AIPT

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #24 (COVER A: SARAH MYER)

In order to bring the Pantheon to Earth and kick off his plans for conquest, Old Hob has been working with Krang to repair a damaged interdimensional portal. Instead of opening the gateway to the dimension that the Pantheon is stranded in, their efforts cause a wibble wobble in the space-time continuum, something that not only returns to Krang one of the evil Utroms' most prized possessions, but also delivers three evil Nega- Turtles to New York City. (I guess we all know who the Heroes in a Half-Shell will be facing off against this month!) Additional Covers Offered: B (Neo) Story Erik Burnham Art Sarah Myer 32 Pages • $3.99 • APRIL 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BEST OF OLD HOB (COVER A: JAMES BIGGIE)

A common house cat that mutated alongside four turtles and a rat, Old Hob has been there from the beginning. What sets him apart from the TMNT? He will stop at nothing to make the world a better place for mutants like him. Watch Old Hob build and burn bridges with whomever he must in these, his greatest hits! Collecting TMNT: Villains Micro- Series #7, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2011) #39, TMNT Universe #5, and TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures #16. Story & Art Various 100 Pages • $7.99 • MAY 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: ADVENTURES COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1 (COVER ART: CHRIS ALLAN)

Relive the animated adventures of the TMNT in these classic stories from the Archie Comics series presented in this oversized hardcover! The original animated TMNT series debuted in December 1987 and began airing full-time in October 1988 by which time the comic series had already been on sale for two months. The first three-issue series proved so popular that it turned into an ongoing series that would run for 72 issues, multiple specials, and various miniseries. This compendium aims to collect all of the issues in recommended reading order giving fans of the series a reading experience like never before! Volume 1 collects the original three-issue mini-series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures issues #1–17, plus the hard-to-find short stories "Zen Million Year to Birth," "The Night of Monsterex," "Metamorphosis," "A Forgotten TMNT Adventure," "Origin of the Species," "Yo-Ho-Ho! And a Bottle of Mutagen!," "Doomsday Hassle in Banshee Castle," and "Red Sails in the Sunset." Story Dean Clarrain, Ryan Brown, and more Art Michael Dooney, Dave Garcia, Ken Mitchroney, Jim Lawson, and more 784 Pages • $99.99 • HC APRIL 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: TURTLE POWER PACK, VOL. 2 (COVER ART: MICHAEL DOONEY)

Bursting with all the fun and action you could ask for, these graphic novel collections are the perfect fit for any young Turtles fan, showcasing select stories based on the animated shows. First, from TMNT: Adventures, the Turtles' biggest enemy is back in "Return of the Shredder!" But with a gang of criminals dressed like them committing crimes at the same time, the boys will have a lot on their plates besides pizza! Then, introduce yourselves to the Turtles from Rise of the TMNT as they go on their first mission, mystic style! April is on the tail of a pesky oozesquito while the brothers encounter some mutant silverfish. In the final story from TMNT: Amazing Adventures, Mikey is feeling a little bored, so he decides to make his own comic! Story Caleb Goellner, Matthew Manning Art Dave Garcia, Chad Thomas, Noah Van Sciver 96 Pages • $8.99 • TPB APRIL 2025 • ISBN 9798887241913 Middle Grade (Ages 9-12)

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #6 (COVER A: JACK LAWRENCE)

When Mariner asked the Krulmuth-B portal to send her, Rutherford, Tendi, and Boimler to the moment when they could make the biggest impact on history, she meant, like, to the time period where they could help their crew the most. But they've ended up on board the Titanic! Yes, THE Titanic, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. The time traveler who's responsible for a deadly wave of Federation rewrites is still at large, and the Lower Deckers are now further than ever from stopping them. Story Ryan North Art Jack Lawrence 32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2025

STAR TREK: DEFIANT #26 (COVER A: MALACHI WARD)

Part two of "Lore War." On one side of the war, Worf, Shaxs, Alexander, and others who once valued honor above all have now been designed by the malevolent android Lore to uphold his dictatorial rule; on the other side, a rebel Maquis fleet, Kahless II, Beverly, Sisko, and all those who know the truth behind their current reality endeavor to tear it down with what little resources they have. But not everything is as hopeless as it seems: There are allies hidden in the unlikeliest of places and assets—like the famous U.S.S. Phoenix—that escape even the all-seeing positronic eye of Lore. Additional Covers Offered: B (Woodward), 1:10 (Lendl Full Art) Story Christopher Cantwell Art Davide Tinto 32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2025

STAR TREK #31 (COVER A: MALACHI WARD)

Part three of "Lore War." Friends and foes clash when Worf and his mind-twisted crew on the U.S.S. Enterprise come into contact with Sisko, Kahless II, and Beverly aboard the U.S.S. Phoenix in Alpha Quadrant space. Nothing in Lore's universe is clear—but when Sisko sees his old friend on the viewscreen, he knows what he must do: wake Worf the hell up! Additional Covers Offered: B (Levens), 1:10 (Lendl Full Art) Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing Art Davide Tinto 32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2025

STAR TREK, VOL. 4: PLEROMA

Arc four of the acclaimed Star Trek ongoing comic series continues! Benjamin Sisko faces the gods themselves on their home turf: the Pleroma. Benjamin Sisko has begun imagining an end to his journey and is looking forward to establishing a normal, human life. But unfortunately for Captain Sisko, his next test has been a member of his crew this whole time… T'Lir, the crew's former science officer, has returned to the U.S.S. Theseus bridge with a shocking revelation and a plea. Kahless' attempted war with the gods has altered the very fabric of spacetime, threatening the destruction of several godlike species. Already, anomalies are beginning to form across the galaxy. Their only hope: the Emissary of the Prophets, Benjamin Sisko, and his valiant crew of Starfleet's finest. Volume 4 collects Star Trek issues #19–24 and the 2024 Annual. Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing Art Megan Levens, Rachael Stott 200 Pages • $19.99 • TPB APRIL 2025

MY LITTLE PONY: TOURNAMENT OF MYSTERIES (COVER A: SHAUNA GRANT)

When a renowned Pegasus returns to Zephyr Heights for a high-flying tournament in his honor, everything seems to be going well…until his sudden disappearance! In this whodunnit, everypony has a different version of what actually happened, but only when they're fully pieced together can we unravel this mystery! Look for clues along with your favorite characters and figure out what happened to the vanishing Pegasus in this oversized one-shot! Additional Covers Offered: B (Scruggs) Story Stephanie Williams Art Asia Simone 40 Pages • $5.99 • APRIL 2025 UPC 82771403411000111 COMICS 14 © 2025

THE ROCKETEER: BREAKS FREE

Trouble catches up with Cliff and his friends in San Francisco in this pulp-tinged miniseries continuing the legacy of The Rocketeer! The Rocketeer storms the City by the Bay! With Betty about to start work on a new film, Cliff and Peevy join the aspiring starlet on a trip to San Francisco, where they liaise with fellow pilot and friend (and government operative) Debbie Seville. As always, trouble seems to follow Cliff, who gets caught up in a cable car accident! But at least it'll be all smooth sailing after that, right? Not if the Rocketeer's luck stays true to form! Collects The Rocketeer: Breaks Free #1-4. Story Stephen Mooney Art Staz Johnson 112 Pages • $19.99 • TPB APRIL 2025

MONSTER HIGH: NEW SCAREMESTER, VOL. 1

Ghouls and boos are heading back to Monster High for a new scaremester in the first volume of this new comic series! While they'll certainly be serving lurks in the hallway and haunting study howl, rumor has it that trouble is brewing. Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf, Cleo de Nile, and Frankie Stein have never met a bad scare day or monstrous problem they couldn't fix together…but Drac's in over her fangs with new responsibilities, Clawdeen and Cleo aren't speaking, and Frankie's life may be in danger. The beasties need a fresh start, and what better time than the new scaremester? Surely a reconciliation is lurking just around the dark and foreboding coroner. Volume 1 collects the 2024 Free Comic Book Day issue, Monster High Pride, and issues #1–4 of Monster High: New Scaremester. 144 Pages • $17.99 • TPB MAY 2025

MOTHRA: QUEEN OF THE MONSTERS #2 (COVER A: SOPHIE CAMPBELL)

Mothra! The Queen of the Monsters! Rival to Godzilla! Protector of Earth! Dead! Wait…dead? That's right! The Queen of the Monsters is currently no more…that is, at least not in this time period! But with the power of the Shobijin, our recently reunited twins can travel back in time to the Jurassic Period and find a baby Mothra they can raise to save the day! It's a simple plan, really. Additional Covers Offered: B (Goux), 1:25 (Goux Full Art), 1:50 (Campbell B&W Full Art) Story Sophie Campbell Art Matt Frank, Sophie Campbell 32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2025

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: LOS ANGELES (COVER A: GABRIEL HARDMAN)

Is the city of angels ready for a God…zilla? Fresh off Godzilla's destructive stop in Chicago, the King of the Monsters is headed for Hollywood! Join a superstar team of Los Angeles–based comics creators for four incredible stories all set in the filmmaking capital of the world. A terrified film crew does everything they can to trick our favorite kaiju, residents use a guide to LA's transit system to escape the monsters' attack, and much, much more in the second installment of Godzilla vs. America! This issue includes stories by Gabriel Hardman (Green Lantern: Earth One, Batman: The Brave and the Bold), J. Gonzo (Image Comics' La Mano del Destino, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Jordan Morris (Bubble, Youth Group), Dave Baker (Mary Tyler Moorehawk, TMNT: Black, White & Green), and more! Additional Covers Offered: B (J. Gonzo), 1:25 (Hardman B&W), 1:50 (artist pending) Story & Art Dave Baker 48 Pages • $7.99 • APRIL 2025

GODZILLA: HEIST #3 (COVER A: BOB EGGLETON)

Enter: Mechagodzilla! The greatest heist of all time requires the greatest piece of loot—the one man-made creation capable of going toe to toe with the King of the Monsters. Our crew is now inside the Ministry of Defense and moving farther and farther down into its mysterious underbelly. Outside, Godzilla's rampage continues unfettered, bearing its full might down on the Ministry… It all begs the question: What prize could possibly be worth the trouble? All that, and the greatest heiststory twist of all time inside the pages of Godzilla: Heist #3! Additional Covers Offered: B (Tunica Movie Poster Variant) Story Van Jensen Art Kelsey Ramsay 32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2025

GODZILLA 70TH ANNIVERSARY FOIL CLASSICS: GODZILLA #1 (COVER A: ARTHUR ADAMS)

In celebration of Godzilla's 70th anniversary, IDW is proud to present reprintings of the greatest Godzilla stories ever told! This time around, join us for another look at 2012's Godzilla #1, featuring a foil cover by the incredible Arthur Adams. Original solicit copy: Godzilla is back…in an all-new ongoing series! Duane Swierczynski and Simon Gane launch this ultimate actionmovie blockbuster, ushering in a new era of monster battles. Ex– Special Forces tough guy Boxer is a man with a grudge who vows to end the terror of Godzilla, no matter what. He assembles a topnotch team to take down monstersized threats…at $7 billion a bounty. What starts as a vendetta could become a lucrative business for Boxer…if he can live past day one! Story & Art Various 36 Pages • $9.99 • APRIL 2025

GODZILLA: SKATE OR DIE

Australian skater punks versus Varan and the King of the Monsters in this thrilling Godzilla miniseries! Four years ago, four best friends and die-hard skaters found the perfect location for a DIY skatepark. After months of hard work, they created the world's sickest spot that they could enjoy for the rest of their lives… That is, until the ferocious Varan appeared in the middle of central Australia and started making a beeline for their beloved park. Why is Varan on a rampage? Why did Godzilla just appear off the coast? What does their skate spot have to do with this? And most importantly…what are these punks willing to do to save it Story & Art Louie Joyce 128 Pages • $17.99 • TPB APRIL 2025

GODZILLA RIVALS: ROUND FOUR

Step into the arena as Godzilla's most dangerous allies and scariest nemeses square off in a series of sense-shattering showdowns! Godzilla has friends and foes, and in turn, they vie against one another for dominance. In this quartet of standalone stories, different denizens of Monster Island go claw to claw for exciting, earth-shaking matchups. Marvel as the King of the Monsters throws down with Manda! Cheer on King Ghidorah tussling with SpaceGodzilla and then Mechagodzilla! Pick sides as Mothra battles Hedorah! Collects Godzilla Rivals Vs. Manda, Godzilla Rivals: King Ghidorah Vs. SpaceGodzilla, Godzilla Rivals: Mechagodzilla Vs. King Ghidorah, and Godzilla Rivals: Mothra Vs. Hedorah. Story Dave Baker, Jake Lawrence, Josh Trujillo, Tom Waltz Art Joshua Cornillon, Casey Maloney, Kevin Anthony Catalan 184 Pages • $19.99 • TPB MAY 2025

GODZILLA LIBRARY COLLECTION, VOL. 4

Godzilla returns, and the world will never be the same! Next up in the Library Collection series is Rulers of Earth! The Godzilla Library Collection is a comprehensive line of books that will collect every Godzilla comic series by IDW! Volume 4 collects the first 12 issues of the Rulers of Earth series. Giant monsters are appearing across the globe and leaving complete devastation in their wake. But who—or what—might be behind their attacks? It's up to Commander Steven Woods and his Counter-Kaiju Reaction forces to hold the monsters at bay while young Lucy Casprell and her scientific research group, the Kaiju Watchers, attempt to find the truth behind the invasions. Story Chris Mowry Art Matt Frank, Jeff Zornow 280 Pages • $29.99 • TPB APRIL 2025

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #78 (COVER A: MAURO FONSECA)

"Scattered Pieces" Part Three! Amy, Tails, and Blaze set out to assess the fallout from the collapse of Restoration HQ. Did the goodwill network endure? Or did Clutch's grand scheme ultimately destroy the last beacon of hope left in the world? More importantly, will Surge and Kit's arrival make things even worse?! Additional Covers Offered: B (Dobbins), 1:10 (Fourdraine) Story Ian Flynn Art Aaron Hammerstrom 32 Pages • $3.99 • APRIL 2025

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, VOL. 18: EXTREME COMPETITION

The action-packed saga continues as Sonic and the gang take on the Extreme Gear races and encounter a mysterious contender: the Phantom Rider. On your marks! Get set! RACE! Welcome, Extreme Gear fans, to the qualifier for the Clean Sweepstakes race around the world, sponsored by the Restoration and Clean Sweep Inc.! And look at the starting line! It's Sonic, Tails, Amy, Surge, Kit, the Diamond Cutters, and the Babylon Rogues! Hold on to your tails because we're in for one heck of a race! But there's drama on the track! As Tails and Amy go to investigate a mystery of their own, only Sonic is left to answer the question, who is the Phantom Rider?! Then in two one-shots Sonic and pals are getting into the vacation spirit. The Winter special brings holiday fun, food, and plenty of snow! But when Dr. Eggman's robots start making trouble, the gang find themselves in a real Winter Jam! But soon after spring has sprung! The flowers are in bloom, and so is trouble! When Sonic, Tails, and friends try to take some downtime, they run into a mystery that's Spring Broken! A seasonal whodunit in the Sonic style! Collects Sonic the Hedgehog issues #69–71, Spring Broken, and Sonic's Winter Jam one-shot. Story Iasmin Omar Ata, Evan Stanley, Josh Trujillo Art Min Ho Kim, Adam Bryce Thomas 128 Pages • $16.99 • TPB APRIL 2025

LOW ORBIT

Sometimes it's easier to disappear into a sci-fi novel than to deal with the disappointing people in your life! The solo debut of writer/artist Kazimir Lee is an atmospheric and profound coming-of-age graphic novel about a Malaysian- American teen carving out her own identity in the uneasy space between friends and family. Fifteen-year-old Azar feels stuck. Her mom's job forced them to move to Vermont, where Azar doesn't know anyone. Her only friends are the next-door neighbors: an aging sci-fi writer and his teenage kid, Tristan, fellow misfits in the smalltown community. For a while, Azar can take refuge in the pages of her kindly neighbor's epic novel, The Exiles of Overworld. But when her queerness throws her life out of balance, Azar realizes some secrets can't be escaped forever. Somewhere in the abandoned malls, lakes, and comic conventions that fill her new life, Azar fights to find herself. What else will she discover? Story & Art Kazimir Lee "Masterful…Azar's earnest struggle to bridge emotional distances is something every reader will relate to." —Rebecca Mickey Mock, artist of Compass South and Salt Magic "Low Orbit is a tender and evocative graphic novel about the pain and joy of all our relationships. You will be drawn into Azar's world with every page. An exquisite debut." —Tillie Walden, author of On a Sunbeam "This lovely, generous book offers a fresh and exuberant perspective on queerness. Intergenerational and intercultural in its scope, it offers readers a look at the radical possibilities that open to us when we learn how to be ourselves with each other." —Dr. Shiamin Kwa, author of Regarding Frames: Thinking with Comics in the Twenty-First Century 336 Pages • $24.99 • TPB APRIL 2025

LOVE LANGUAGES

Two foreigners in France reach beyond their comfort zones and turn each other's lives upside down in this sumptuously painted queer romance. Sarah Huxley has moved from London to Paris, only to find a lonely life of corporate drudgery and disappointment, a far cry from her romantic expectations of the "city of lights." She collides with Ping Loh, a young woman working as an au pair to a wealthy family of Hong Kong expats, and the two bond over their shared struggle with the French tongue. In museums and markets, over text messages and translation apps, Ping and Sarah slowly begin to learn each other's languages, communicating in a rich and evershifting blend of English, French, and Cantonese. As their friendship blooms, so does their private dialect — a personal linguistic patchwork, a shared secret just for them. But when their feelings for each other start to deepen, they'll discover that the simplest words to translate… can be the hardest words to say. In these sumptuously painted pages, award-winning graphic novelist James Albon (The Delicacy) presents a dazzling love story about cross-cultural connection, the bewildering sensation of feeling one's brain rewrite itself, and the intoxicating rush of the foreign becoming familiar. Story & Art James Albon 176 Pages • $19.99 • TPB MAY 2025 • ISBN 9781603095570 "Opening with a painfully awkward multilingual friendship, this delightful graphic novel soon made me laugh out loud and even brought me to tears. A masterfully painted celebration of languages and love!" — Rumi Hara, author of Nori and The Peanutbutter Sisters "Decadent cartooning and delicate watercolors… I loved this book!" — Shing Yin Khor, author of The Legend of Auntie Po

THE WELL

Cute characters, quarter-life crises, chemical supplements, and corporate catastrophes… Jon Allen's cult-favorite online comic is now a must-read graphic novel! Veronika is 24 and tired: of her crummy boyfriend, of living with her parents, of feeling stalled out while everyone else moved on. With a new job coding software for a "wellness" company that makes brain-boosting energy drinks, she finally has a chance to turn things around. At this rate, Veronika may never feel tired again! But as she gets more comfortable with the office and the people in it, Veronika stumbles upon surprises in the dark that leave her questioning everything she thought she knew about the world… and about herself. With confident cartooning and expert pacing, writer/artist Jon Allen makes his Top Shelf debut as a must-read storyteller whose anthropomorphic animals feel exquisitely human. The Well combines deadpan dialogue with thrilling plot twists, and its skepticism about techno-utopian promises is matched by its affection for relatable characters. Fans of offbeat slice-of-life stories with a hidden dark side (Bojack Horseman, Severance, The Menu, Get Out) will plunge into these pages and resurface, gasping, at the story's end. Story & Art Jon Allen 720 Pages • $29.99 • TPB APRIL 2025 • ISBN 9781603095495 "The Well has it all: the malaise of being an aimless young adult, the euphoria of new experiences, and the horror that your employers are committing crimes beyond your comprehension. This is cinema between two covers." — Alex Krokus (Loud & Smart)

