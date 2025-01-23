Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: fire, godzilla

IDW To Donate All Proceeds From Godzilla Vs Los Angeles To Charity

IDW to donate all proceeds from upcoming comic Godzilla Vs Los Angeles to the BINC charity to assist comic shops hit by Los Angeles wildfires

As part of IDW's April 2025 solicits, they are launching Godzilla Vs Los Angeles, by Dave Baker, part of their Godzilla Vs America line of comics for the Godzilla 70th anniversary. But given the recent news about Los Angeles wildfires and the senseless destruction they brought to lives and homes, the timing does seem a little unfortunate. Alongside their IDW April 2025 solicits and solicitations, they are attaching this letter, declaring the origins of the book, and how it will now be used to raise money for bookstores and comic book shops hit by the fires. It reads;

To our retail partners and fans, We hope this message finds you safe and well. IDW Publishing is deeply committed to its community of creators, readers, and retailers. As part of this community, we understand that sensitivity and support are paramount, especially during challenging times. We are reaching out to address the upcoming release of Godzilla vs. Los Angeles, the next installment in our "Godzilla vs. America" series. Planned since last July, this 40-page anthology features the work of some beloved Los Angeles-based writers and artists and is scheduled to go on sale in April 2025. We recognize the unfortunate coincidence of our comic's theme with the recent devastating fires in Los Angeles. "Godzilla," as a series, has often served as a metaphor for the impact of unprecedented tragedies stemming from human actions or natural causes. It is not our intention to capitalize on these recent events but rather to continue to explore themes that resonate with and reflect the human condition. To support our community in this difficult time, we have decided to donate all proceeds from the sales of Godzilla vs. Los Angeles to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (Binc). This contribution will directly aid bookstores and comic shops affected by the fires, helping them recover and rebuild. We appreciate your support as retailers and partners in bringing stories to life, even when art unintentionally mirrors reality. Through this effort, we can offer some assistance to those impacted by the events in Los Angeles. Thank you for your understanding and continued readership. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or for further discussion.

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: LOS ANGELES (COVER A: GABRIEL HARDMAN)

Is the city of angels ready for a God…zilla? Fresh off Godzilla's destructive stop in Chicago, the King of the Monsters is headed for Hollywood! Join a superstar team of Los Angeles–based comics creators for four incredible stories all set in the filmmaking capital of the world. A terrified film crew does everything they can to trick our favorite kaiju, residents use a guide to LA's transit system to escape the monsters' attack, and much, much more in the second installment of Godzilla vs. America! This issue includes stories by Gabriel Hardman (Green Lantern: Earth One, Batman: The Brave and the Bold), J. Gonzo (Image Comics' La Mano del Destino, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Jordan Morris (Bubble, Youth Group), Dave Baker (Mary Tyler Moorehawk, TMNT: Black, White & Green), and more! Additional Covers Offered: B (J. Gonzo), 1:25 (Hardman B&W), 1:50 (artist pending) Story & Art Dave Baker 48 Pages • $7.99 • APRIL 2025

