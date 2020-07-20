Gorillaz' 2D On San Diego Comic-Con@Home Panel With Yungblud

Z2 Comics has announced the full line-up for its San Diego Comic-Con@Home Panel on this Thursday July 23rd at 3pm PST which will feature 2D of Gorillaz alongside Yungblud, Robby Krieger of The Doors, Dave Chisholm, Chris Miskiewicz, Noah Van Sciver, Leah Moore and Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux. The pe-recorded panel has been moderated by longtime music journalist and critic Ryan J. Downey.

"While it is unfortunate that we won't have the chance to catch up with friends and colleagues in San Diego this year, we are extremely proud of the lineup we are able to bring to the event under these unique circumstances" says Z2 publisher Josh Frankel. "This fall will see some of the biggest and best run of releases in the company's history, and we are proud to be able to represent so many of these exciting projects with appearances from some of today's biggest names in comics, music and even a living legend. We are grateful to Comic-Con's organizers for finding a way to bring us all together, and can't wait to be back in San Diego next year!"

You will be able to watch Z2's Comic Con @Home panel, Gorillaz and all, from Thursday at 3pm PST right here.

Z2 are publishing the Gorillaz Almanac for October 2020.

Inspired by the great British tradition of the hardback annual, Gorillaz ALMANAC is a full colour, one-of-a-kind, fun-packed, 120+ page, sideways homage to two glorious decades of Gorillaz. Jammed with exclusive new artwork, including the first ever strip to star 2D, Noodle, Murdoc Niccals and Russel Hobbs; puzzles, games and more; plus a raft of special guest appearances from Gorillaz collaborators past and present, Gorillaz ALMANAC is a compendium of delights which finally puts the most real band around on the printed page.

Normally annuals sell for about £5 or £6. This one will be going for a little more than that. Ouch, But yes, people will buy them. Well, it will come with a CD as well.