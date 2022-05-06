Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk

Last week, Bleeding Cool took note of a two-week-old Xanaduum Substack by Grant Morrison in which they described writing Hal Jordan as pansexual, given the amount of involvement with all manner of alien beings. After which, all sorts of websites like Screen Rant, Comic Book and others suddenly noticed it too. And then so did the pearl-clutching YouTube channels and the like, back-of-hand-to-forehead declaiming the vapours. Grant Morrison addressed the three-week-delayed response on their Substack today, as part of their look back at their revelatory Green Lantern Season Two run with Liam Sharp.

I mentioned in a previous episode how I wanted to casually hint at Hal Jordan's pansexual nature but I was a little surprised to hear reports of a sudden flurry of raised voices, all, in spite of showing absolutely zero interest in anything else I've ever had to say, suddenly finding the energy and motivation to express what can only be described as stern disapproval regarding my wholly innocuous proposition… I sympathize with those who feel the crumbling walls of past certainties threatened by implacable tides of modernity and I understand as well as any other the appeal of distracting trivia at a time of global instability and existential hazard but it was never my intention to cause outrage

Grant then listed all manner of romantic entanglements of Hal Jordan, Green Lantern, with alien species over the years, from all manner of creators, from the sixties to today, stating;

To advance the suggestion that spacefaring Lothario Hal Jordan might be every bit as pansexual as, say, Captain Kirk, when the in-canon evidence of his liaisons with non-human creatures over decades is irrefutable would seem to be less provocation, more simple observation! These are characters who have been around since before many of us were born. I didn't create them or their backstories. I only draw attention to what was always there, as if to inadvertently point out that many of the same so-called progressive ideas, complete with predictable reactionary responses, have been with us on repeat since the dawn of human history and here's John Broome talking about loving the alien way back in 1965. Hal Jordan, the Green Lantern – romancing xenomorphs since the Beatles were working on Help!!!