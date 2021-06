Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 Preview

Here at Bleeding Cool, there's only one thing we like more than a comic book with a title so long, its title alone uses up all the space we have for a headline. And that thing is a comic book preview so long, the solicit, variant covers, and image captions use up all the required word count, making our job super easy. We're going to pass along this good feeling to you, dear reader, with a snark free intro to this preview of Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1. Enjoy.

GREEN ARROW 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1

DC Comics

0421DC024

0421DC025 – GREEN ARROW 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 CVR B MICHAEL CHO 1940S VAR – $9.99

0421DC026 – GREEN ARROW 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 CVR C DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON 1950S VAR – $9.99

0421DC027 – GREEN ARROW 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 CVR D NEAL ADAMS 1960S VAR – $9.99

0421DC028 – GREEN ARROW 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 CVR E DERRICK CHEW 1970S VAR – $9.99

0421DC029 – GREEN ARROW 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 CVR F GARY FRANK 1980S VAR – $9.99

0421DC030 – GREEN ARROW 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 CVR G HOWARD PORTER 1990S VAR – $9.99

0421DC031 – GREEN ARROW 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 CVR H JEN BARTEL 2000S VAR – $9.99

0421DC032 – GREEN ARROW 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 CVR I SIMONE DI MEO 2010S VAR – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

CELEBRATING THE EMERALD ARCHER'S 80TH ANNIVERSARY! For the last eight decades Green Arrow has been one of the premier (and loudest) characters in the DCU, always at the forefront of where the superhero genre is headed. This over-sized anniversary issue follows in those footsteps, as an all-star lineup of Green Arrow creators, alongside some of the gifted creators of the modern era who have been inpsired by Oliver Queen, unite to pay tribute to the Battling Bowman. See what the past, present and future have in store for Oliver Queen, Black Canary, Connor Hawke, Arsenal, Red Arrow, Speedy, and more in this epic special!

In Shops: 6/29/2021

SRP: $9.99