Green Lantern #10 Preview: John Stewart Gets a New Job

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. The post-COVID economy is a job-seeker's market, so in Green Lantern #10, why shouldn't John Stewat forever change his role in the DC Universe? Check out the preview below.

GREEN LANTERN #10

DC Comics

1121DC057

1121DC058 – GREEN LANTERN #10 CVR B ALAN QUAH CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang

John Stewart was a Marine, an architect, a Green Lantern. Now John is the only one who can stop the Lightbringer's plans, but in order to do so, he must choose a new path forward, one that will change his role in the DC Universe forever! Back on Oa, Jo Mullein faces the formidable Anti-Guardian!

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $4.99

