Green Lantern #9 Preview: Lantern Universe Shaken to Foundations

GREEN LANTERN #9

DC Comics

1021DC092

1021DC093 – GREEN LANTERN #9 CVR B ALAN QUAH CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Marco Santucci, Tom Raney (CA) Bernard Chang, Alex Sinclair

With trillions of lives on the line, a ringless John Stewart battles the Mad God for the future state of the universe! Meanwhile, Jo Mullein solves the mystery of the Green Lantern Corps' battery's destruction as a new and ancient enemy rises. Is this the end of the Green Lantern Corps or will it lead to a new beginning and a resurrection for the cosmic heroes?

In Shops: 12/7/2021

SRP: $4.99

