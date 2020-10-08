Greg Pak Predicted Mike Pence/Fly Moment And Is Freaking Out

It's Mike Pence time… Sometimes it's nice living in the UK and having a busy day, you have no idea there was a US vice-presidential debate going on until it's over. Of course, you wake up to social media exploding and for a second you wonder just what's going on.

And while there is much debate about the debate, it is clear that the fly stole the show. But for Hulk, Star Wars and Firefly writer Greg Pak, it had a more personal relevance.

Friends, you aren't going to believe this, but I swear to you, three months ago I wrote a scene in a script in which a fly alights on the head of a demagogue during a televised appearance.

When asked what else he wrote, Pak replied

You honestly don't want to know right now.

Before concluding at the end of the night,

Okay, everyone go to bed and get eight hours of sleep. See ya in the morning. Make a plan to vote and figure out one extra thing you can do tomorrow to get out the vote.

The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris was held on last night at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Susan Page of USA Today moderated the debate. After President Trump and a number of White House individuals tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced that Pence and Harris would stand 12 feet apart. The Commission on Presidential Debates approved the use of plexiglass, but the next day, it said that the candidates and moderator would each be allowed to choose whether they wanted such a barrier near their own body. A commission member argued that Harris "is the one who wanted plexiglass…If [Pence] doesn't want plexiglass, that is up to him." Pence subsequently agreed to a plexiglass barrier, so there were two barriers between the candidates: one near Pence, and one near Harris.

Flies are often used in art to depict something is rotten or rotting, and were a notable giveaway of zombies hiding in plain sight in Pride, Prejudice And Zombies.