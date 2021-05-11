Grifter – From A Different Universe? (Batman Urban Legends Spoilers)

Back in September, Bleeding Cool got the rumour that many more WildStorm characters would be returning to the DC Universe. The line of comics created and published by Jim Lee were bought out by DC Comics a couple of decades ago, and with Jim Lee now sole DC Publisher, it has seemed a fine time to bring them back.

And last month, they dropped a whole lot of names into a DC/Wildstorm word salad on the page. In today's Batman: Urban Legends #3, they pick a few of them up.

As Grifter gets to work with his direct superior, Chance Adibi (with orders it seems from his boss's boss Lucius…)

What is this, a James Bond movie? Probablly. Anyway, in a tender moment with Chance, he shuts down about himself, giving only a little away.

A lifetime ago and a universe away – is this clever meta commentary, or is this a recognition that Grifter may be from somewhere else in the DC Omniverse? In previous Batman comics, Batman/Bruce Wayne had dropped some knowledge. Of Halo…

In the WildStorm comic books, the Halo Corporation was founded by Jacob Marlowe and used to finance the WildCATS team. With the help of Void, Marlowe created the company and made himself a multi-billionaire, to find, train and fund his fellow Kherabim descendants in battle with the Daemonites.

There is John Lynch, former agent of I.O. and Team 7 who also first appeared in WildCATS #1 and then acted as a mentor to Gen 13, also from WildStorm.

There is also mention of Deathblow, who first appeared in Darker Image #1. A black-ops soldier and mercenary with powers of psychokinesis and regeneration, he was a member of WildStorm teams Gen 12, International Operations, StormWatch, Team 6, Team 7 and Team LaSport.

There is also Marc Slayton, better known as Backlash, and Holden Carver, better known as Sleeper. And there is mention of Team 6, the black-ops team that preceded Team 7 from the seventies. And this namedropping does signify more from that side of the WildStorm Universe to come. Less Authority, more Brubaker…

Well in today's Batman: Urban Legends #3, Bruce Wayne would like Grifter to know he knows all about John Lynch.

Even if Grifter pretends otherwise.

And at least he cops to Jacob Marlowe on the streets. But as to other Wildstorm characters in DC Comics titles today? Grunge appears on the Jim Lee cover of the DC Festival Of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration #1 out today. But that's all. Nothing on the inside…