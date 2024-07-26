Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Dynamite, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: graphic novel, guardians of the galaxy, sdcc, Sean Gunn

Guardians Of The Galaxy's Sean Gunn Writes Graphic Novel, Shepherds

Sean Gunn writes graphic novel, Shepherds, from Dynamite, and will make a surprise appearance at today's San Diego Comic-Con panel

Shepherds, from Dynamite Entertainment, explores a post-apocalyptic world through the eyes of a canine society.

The story follows Queen Guadalupe, a melanistic wolf, and her struggles against a platoon of vicious Canidae.

Sean Gunn describes Shepherds as a personal, timely twist on the post-apocalyptic genre, filled with adventure and heartfelt characters.

Sean Gunn of Guardians Of The Galaxy, The Suicide Squad and The Gilmore Girls is a surprise guest at San Diego Comic-Con's Dynamite Entertainment 20th anniversary panel later today. As he is writing a new, original graphic novel from Dynamite called Shepherds. Nick Barrucci, the owner of Dynamite Entertainment, tells us, "this is a story that Sean has been working on for quite a bit of time, and when we first started speaking with him on the series, he was telling us the world that he had envisioned, and how it would be broken out, and the characters, and you can see that to him, these were characters that he was so familiar with because he had been working on this for years and kept fine-tuning it, and now it's time for the world to read it. It's a great series."

"In a near-future vision of our world with humans seemingly missing in action, Shepherds turns its spotlight to a society of canines trying to survive in their new harsh world. Readers will be brought to The Arena, a camp in an old stadium populated by domesticated dogs, a few wolves and their pups. The settlement is guarded and led by Queen Guadalupe, a melanistic wolf who is fascinated by human art and poetry and inspired by the curious human values of compassion and kindness. She wants to raise a new generation of wolfdogs, a hybrid species built to last.

"Everything Guadalupe has built and strived for will soon be in jeopardy. A platoon of vicious Canidae, composed of wolves, coyotes, foxes, and jackals are making their way to The Arena to overtake it. They are soldiers fresh from fighting a war against bears and crocodiles and they have no use for the "pets", the weaker pooches and mutts from a bygone world. As Guadalupe prepares to evacuate her pack, a wrench is thrown into the plan when a battle-worn German Shepherd they recently found reveals herself to be the former police dog called Blackberry, fabled among their society for her heroic past. "What follows is an adventure with many more heartfelt characters, exciting action, and dizzying lore that reveals mysteries spanning back to the beginning of time. "Shepherds is a story I've been envisioning for years," said Sean Gunn. "It's a timely twist on the post-apocalyptic genre, exploring human themes through the eyes of our proverbial best friends. I can't wait to share it with an audience. Dynamite Entertainment has a history of telling unique stories in creative and daring ways, and they are the perfect partners to help bring Shepherds to readers. It's thrilling to be working with them on this project that means so much to me, and artistically challenging in the best way." "Shepherds comes from the mind of Sean Gunn, known for his acting across a wide range of projects. His character Kirk Gleason was an eccentric fan favorite through the run of Gilmore Girls. Moviegoers of all ages will recognize him from his role as Kraglin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, principally in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He also played Weasel and Calendar Man in The Suicide Squad, and will be seen portraying Maxwell Lord next summer in Superman. "Sean is not only a great actor, but a wonderful guy with a keen mind and fertile imagination," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. "Every time anyone sees him on screen, his presence instantly captures and puts a smile on your face. Fans have known him as an actor in a myriad of films and shows, but now they'll get to know him as a writer. When we first spoke with him in our initial meeting, his passion for this project was incredible. Sean is bringing this story to fruition and we're honored to be a part of it. We're excited to share with fans another angle of his work, and an incredible story as well."

Who is drawing it? No idea. Maybe we'll learn that at the panel…

Dynamite Entertainment's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Friday July 26, 2024 11:30am – 12:30pm PDT

Room 5AB

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dynamite Entertainment, publisher of The Boys, Vampirella, Red Sonja, ThunderCats, Space Ghost, Gargoyles, Lilo & Stitch, The Powerpuff Girls, James Bond: 007, and many more fan-favorite series. Dynamite founder Nick Barrucci and executive editor Joe Rybandt are joined by a star-studded cast of creators and friends, including David Pepose, Declan Shalvey, Luke Lieberman, Gail Simone, and others to talk about their two decades of making comics history as well as previewing upcoming projects.

Sean Gunn is represented by Charles Ferraro and Jonathan Beckerman at United Talent Agency, Mitch Clem of Mitch Clem Management, and Andrew Hurwitz of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Nick Barrucci and Dynamite Entertainment are represented by Charles Ferraro at United Talent Agency, Ford Gilmore of Illuminati Entertainment, and Michael Lovitz of Lovitz IP Law.

