Posted in: Archie, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Titan | Tagged: diamond, gun honey, previews, space ghost

Gun Honey And Space Ghost On The Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews

The Previews front cover features the return of Titan Comics’ Gun Honey while the back page features the launch of Dynamite's Space Ghost.

Article Summary May 2024's Diamond Previews cover features Titan's Gun Honey and Dynamite's Space Ghost.

First Second's Plain Jane And The Mermaid is featured on the order form.

Gems of the Month highlights include new titles from Boom, Dynamite, Image, Marvel, and Titan.

Deluxe Publishers section expands with Archie Comics and showcases upcoming graphic novels.

The May 2024 edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue is in stores from Wednesday, the 31st of December and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning May 2024. Those who are still with Diamond, that is. And a few who, weirdly aren't but still come in through the back door.

The Previews front cover features the return of Titan Comics' Gun Honey: Collision Course #1 by Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng, while the Previews back page will feature the launch of Dynamite Entertainment's Space Ghost #1 by David Pepose and Jonathan Lau. The order form will feature First Second's Plain Jane And The Mermaid by Caldecott Honor and Eisner Award-winner Vera Brosgal. While the catalogue spine shows Derek Charm's Toxic Summer from Oni Press.

While Archie Comics has moved forward in the Previews catalogue this month to join the Deluxe Publishers section alongside Ablaze, Massive and Zenescope. There is no sign of Aftershock or Frank Miller Presents.

Gems of the Month: March's Previews Gems of the Month include:

Boom Studios' The Amory Wars: No World For Tomorrow #1 and Crocodile Black #1

Dynamite Entertainment's Hercules #2 and Space Ghost #1

Image Comics' The Whisper Queen #1 and The White Trees One-Shot

Marvel Comics' X-Men: The Wedding Special #1

Titan Comics' Gun Honey: Collision Course #1 and The Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Volume 9 HC

Deluxe Publishers: Among the Featured items from the Deluxe Publishers this month:

Ablaze Publishing' Marshal Bass Volume 1 GN and The Prism Volume 1: The Burn

Archie Comics' Judgment Day #1

Massive Publishing: Eye Lie Popeye #1 and Quested Season 2 #6

Zenescope Entertainment's Horror & Fantasy Illustrated: Plum Island

As well as featuring Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Somnath Pal's new hard-boiled crime series for Boom Studios, Crocodile Black. Titan Comics celebrates a legendary comic strip in Hägar the Horrible: The First 50 Years, Drawn + Quarterly's comprehensive reprint program for Tove Jannson's Moomin sees the release of Moomin Adventures Book One and Chip Zdarsky and Kris Anka return to the realms of high fantasy in Image Comics' The Whisper Queen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!