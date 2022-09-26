Hack/Slash Vs Nineties Image Comics In Image! Anthology

Image!, the 30th-anniversary anthology collection published by Image Comics through 2022, is full of all sorts of revivals, reworking and do-overs of classic Image Comics titles. But this is one that is ramping up for something big. The return of Hack/Slash to Image Comics, but also crossing over with any nineties Image Comics character that isn't nailed down. The five-part series, Hack/Slash Vs Image Comics by Tim Seeley and Stefano Caselli started in Image! #5 out earlier this month, with this last page:

SuperPatriot, John Quincy Armstrong, was created by Erik Larsen in 1992, and appeared in Savage Dragon and related titles, such as Freak Force and his own series. But this is just the first, I am told to look out for Rob Liefeld's Bloodstrike and Jim Valentino's Shadowhawk to come… here's a page from an upcoming issue to hammer home that point.

Image! 30th Anniversary Anthology #2 will be published on the 5th of October.

