Harley Quinn #15 Preview: Batwoman Team-Up

After Batwoman breaks Harley out of jail in this preview of Harley Quinn #15, they have important business to handle… like stopping at Big Belly Burger. Harley, we couldn't possibly agree more with your priorities. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #15

DC Comics

0322DC122

0322DC123 – Harley Quinn #15 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

They really tried to throw me in prison for somethin' I didn't do! I mean, this time I didn't do anything. In the past, I did things. Lots of things…But that's not the point. The point is, I'm innocent! It's a frame job, I tell ya! The only way out of this is to catch the real culprit, and for that I need Batwoman. Seriously, who doesn't need Batwoman? Skintight suit, mucho muscles, and that hair! Anyways, Batwoman's in this one, and we might finally reveal Verdict's true identity! Will the mystery be solved in time to save my good name? DUN DUN DUN!

In Shops: 5/24/2022

SRP: $3.99

