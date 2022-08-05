Harley Quinn #19 Preview: Harley vs. The United States

The US military tries to blow Harley's spaceship out of the sky in this preview of Harley Quinn #19. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #19

DC Comics

0622DC060

0622DC061 – Harley Quinn #19 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

0622DC062 – Harley Quinn #19 Ryan Sook Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Georges Duarte (CA) Jonboy Meyers

Clown's log, stardate 2022. Our mission is going perfectly, as long as you ignore that missile that the U.S. military launched at our spacecraft; the mysterious, unknown creature running wild on the JLA moon base; and Solomon Grundy losing his lunch all over Bronze Tiger. So, other than all that…things are great! So, hey, this Harley Quinn event sure is rocketing forward! Space puns, dead ahead!

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

