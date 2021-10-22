Harley Quinn #8 Preview: It Was a Nice Try Though, Kevin

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Fear State continues in Harley Quinn #8, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics, but Harley Quinn isn't around to keep the streets safe in her own book! That leaves it to Kevin to get the job done, but he's not well-equipped. Hell, he doesn't even have a vigilante name. May we suggest "Casey Jones?" Check out a preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #8

DC Comics

0821DC027

0821DC028 – HARLEY QUINN #8 CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

Sorry, Harley's not here right now, but this is her trusted sidekick Kevin, and I'm happy to be keeping watch over the streets of Gotham. The city's gone a little crazy with the Magistrate's forces cracking down. I just hope that Harley's mission to Alley Town with Catwoman and the Gardener is successful in finding the missing piece of Poison Ivy that could be the very key to saving Gotham. In the meantime, I'll help put fires out around Gotham…literally…and I might get some unexpected help in the process! Fear State part two continues here!

In Shops: 10/26/2021

SRP: $3.99

