Harley Quinn Comic Revisits Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman

Adult animated show Harley Quinn: The Animated Series showrunner Justin Halpern made big news the other month, revealing that DC Comics/Warners cut a rather specific scene, referencing Batman going down on Catwoman. "A perfect example of that is in this third season of 'Harley'… we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, 'You can't do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They're like, 'Heroes don't do that.' So, we said, 'Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it's that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It's hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone." What happened next was predictable, as Batman and Catwoman started to trend worldwide on Twitter.

Tee Franklin and Max Sarin are creating Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour which has its second digital-first issue published in the DC Universe App last week. And given the… quite extreme levels that the comic book is happy to head towards, in line with the cartoon it is a sequel to, it looks like Tee Franklin decided that this was an issue to be addressed, as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, on the run from the police, bump into Selina Kyle, Catwoman, along the way.

Batman "not being a fan of cats" and Harley and Ivy's sympathetic and pitying faces reveal all. Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour #2 is available on the DC Universe App now, and will be available in print and in normal digital on the 12th of October.

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES THE EAT BANG KILL TOUR #2 (OF 6) CVR A MAX SARIN

(W) Tee Franklin (A/CA) Max Sarin

ON THE ROAD TO ROMANCE (a.k.a. an ataxia-filled, Thelma and Louise-style road trip), Harley and Ivy head to Catwoman's to ask for a massive favor (hey, Selina's a natural born cat sitter…). Meanwhile, Commissioner Gordon, on the hunt for the chaos queen herself, crosses a line he might not be able to come back from… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/12/2021