Harley Quinn, Breaking Bad In Birds Of Prey And Poison Ivy (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the first issue of the new Birds Of Prey series and the ongoing Poison Ivy series. And Harley Quinn plays a prominent role in each

Tomorrow sees the first issue of the new Birds Of Prey series and the ongoing Poison Ivy series. And Harley Quinn plays a prominent role in each. Birds Of Prey #1 by Kelly Thompson and Leonardo Romero sees Black Canary gathering a new team including Cassandra Cain, Big Barda, Zealot, and Harley Quinn, basically, everyone but Barbara Gordon. And no one is saying why. And while there might be a perceived power disparity amongst the members of the team…

…isn't that always the way? Although maybe not for Janet Emilia Mitchell, better known as Janet From HR, in Poison Ivy #14 by G Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara. Who also goes up against someone way out of her league.

Thoigh I hear tell that anything is a deadly weapon in her hands! If it's a piece of paper, that is.

She can bring CEOs to their knees with a well-scheduled B 12 60. Handbags against Batman, not so much. But even Batman is susceptible to paperwork, as we discover in tomorrow's Batman #137.

But what's any of this got to do with Harley Quinn, I hear you ask? Well, she's a member of Birds Of Prey. But not for long, it seems.

And what does Harley Quinn want? Well, Janet-From-HR knows.

Oh, Janet-From-HR, entwining both Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn? Not even Nightwing managed that. Maybe Birds Of Prey needs to recruit a new future member… literally.

You know, everyone seems to have a problem with the Amazons these days…

…but Harley Quinn is on the cover to future issues, as they go up against Wonder Woman.

BIRDS OF PREY #1 CVR C CHRIS BACHALO CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Leonardo Romero (CA) Chris Bachalo

BREAKING HEARTS AND FACES–THE BIRDS OF PREY ARE BACK! Every mission matters. Every life saved is a miracle. But this time, it's personal. Dinah Lance is one of the DCU's most elite fighters, and combined with her sonic scream, she's a fearsome foe in any scenario…but sometimes even the Black Canary needs help. Faced with a personal mission brought to her by a mysterious new ally, and up against near-impossible odds, she re-forms the Birds of Prey with an unrivaled group of badasses–Cassandra Cain, Big Barda, Zealot, and Harley Quinn–and only one goal: extraction without bloodshed. What could possibly go wrong? Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel, Black Widow) makes her long-awaited DC Universe writing debut, and is joined by her Hawkeye partners-in-crime Leonardo Romero (Batman) and Jordie Bellaire (Wonder Woman) to debut an all-new, all-deadly Birds of Prey series…still breaking hearts and faces after all these years! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/05/2023

POISON IVY #14 CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

BACK IN GOTHAM CITY! As Poison Ivy investigates the inner workings of a strange new skyscraper in Gotham, she finds herself up to her neck in a surreal and slimy mystery. And at its center? A brand-new villain in the Poison Ivy pantheon of rogues! Plus…is Janet-from-HR cheating on Ivy?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/05/2023

BATMAN #137 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (BATMAN CATWOMAN GOTHAM WAR)

DC COMICS

JUL232769

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR PART 2! Batman descends on Gotham City, full of rage and force, more driven than ever to save his home. But the new landscape has turned friends into foes. Can anyone stop his reign of terror? Should they? The Gotham War continues in this second chapter! In Shops: Sep 05, 2023 SRP: $4.99

BIRDS OF PREY #2 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Leonardo Romero

BLACK CANARY'S ALL-NEW TEAM ON THEIR FIRST MISSION! Black Canary has built an all-new team with a very specific and very dangerous first mission: extraction! Their target: [REDACTED]! She's being held on [REDACTED] and guarded by a battalion of [REDACTED]. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, then we're explaining it wrong! It's a terrible mission! And before it can even be launched, the Birds have to gather a few mysterious supplies and see some old familiar faces…that they punch! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/3/2023

BIRDS OF PREY #3 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Leonardo Romero

The covert first mission of the re-formed Birds of Prey has established their beachhead…in Themyscira! What could be so important to Black Canary that she'd risk the wrath of the greatest warriors on Earth?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/7/2023

BIRDS OF PREY #4 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Leonardo Romero

Chaos reigns as the first mission for the Birds of Prey has (unsurprisingly) gone sideways. Even with the collective battle prowess of her hand-picked team, did Black Canary bring enough firepower to fight their way off Themyscira?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/5/2023

