Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, dawn of dc, october 2023, Tom King, wonder woman

Wonder Woman Will Fight The Entire US Army- And America Itself

Wonder Woman Will Fight The Entire US Army - And America Itself

Comics Conspiracy comic store owner Ryan Higgins tweeted, "Well, just submitted my highest order for a comic in 2023 for Wonder Woman #1 by @TomKingTK and @Sampere_art. This is the one, folks. This is the one people will be coming in for months after the fact to pick up. Your local store will probably sell out on release day."

Bleeding Cool previously called this the Dark Knight Returns of Wonder Woman, initially at least. So what is coming down the pipe? Well, these are spoilers. If you want to remain as pure as the innocent snow, go elsewhere. It will get more and more spoilery as it goes down; feel free to bail out at any time. But maybe emphasising why this book may be important to many. And why you might want to follow Ryan's advice and order yourself a copy. The end of Knight Terrors teased what was coming. A little.

Wonder Woman #1 takes place in modern-day America, where there are Amazons living among us. It is not just Diana who lives amongst the world of men; since her first journey before World War II, many other Amazons have also followed her example. Some have emigrated, some have married, and some have work visas. They are hard-working immigrants among us.

And then there is a death. There are a series of deaths. A mistreated Amazon kills someone harassing her. And then eighteen other men in the pool hall around her. Just the men.

There is a visceral public and government reaction to this. All Amazons begin to receive prejudiced reactions to their presence, both from individuals, the media, and government figures. The Amazons having an "anti-male agenda" is highlighted.

There is a mandatory detention and deportation of all Amazons in the USA. All Amazons are banned from American soil until a determination can be made about their threat to the US. And yes, this absolutely mirrors the reaction in the US to Muslims after 9/11 and specifically then President Donald Trump's attempts to impose a Muslim ban "until we can work out what's going on".

A government task force AXE is established, the Amazon Extraction Unit, who will also take their naturalised children into custody. The parallel to ICE is clear. Over three hundred Amazons are captured this way… or killed. Because, yes, AXE is fitted with anti-Amazonian weapons led by Sergent Steel. And Canada may not be the best place to find asylum, either.

Wonder Woman isn't leaving, however. She has a battle to fight. And she is going to take on the entire American Army to prove a point. Literally.

But who is really behind this? Just as the Iraq War against Saddam Hussein needed 9/11 to justify it, so this action against Amazons needed the pool hall incident to justify it. People were just waiting for it.. Because America is a lie, and behind the facade, there is something, someone, pulling all the strings and has done for centuries.

A mystical power seized from Native Americans by European settlers. And who used it to establish an American monarchy, who used the Founding Fathers to give people the illusion that they were the engineers of their fate. "We the people" was a lie, from the holder of the Lasso Of Lies.

We saw in Wonder Woman #800 a glimpse of the future that saw Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity, as pictured, having defeated a King and holding a black lasso. Well, at least we know this story will have a happy ending.

Eventually. After twenty years…

Here are the solicits for Wonder Woman and its spinoff title, Amazons Attack.

WONDER WOMAN #1 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE AMAZON WARRIOR IS NOW A WANTED OUTLAW! A NEW ERA FOR THE AMAZON WARRIOR BEGINS, FROM THE SUPERSTAR TEAM OF TOM KING AND DANIEL SAMPERE! After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don't comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect! Writer Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and superstar artist in the making Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis, Action Comics) join forces for this action-packed relaunch and the beginning of what will undoubtedly become a groundbreaking run on the character. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/19/2023 WONDER WOMAN #2 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King, Josie Campbell (A) Daniel Sampere, Vasco Georgiev (CA) Daniel Sampere

AN ARMY OF ONE! Now a wanted fugitive, Wonder Woman readies herself for battle against Commander Steel and his soldiers, her former love Steve Trevor being one of them! What could this face-off mean for her position in the world of heroes? Will it further her quest for the truth about the rogue Amazon or end in bloodshed? Find out as this demigoddess takes on an entire army! Plus, the prelude to Amazons Attack! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023 AMAZONS ATTACK #1 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

AMAZON WARRIORS FIGHT FOR A WORLD THAT'S MADE THEM OUTLAWS! After the shocking events in Wonder Woman, the Amazons are now fighting for a world that no longer wants them! Led by their fearless Queen Nubia, a ragtag group of Amazons featuring Wonder Girl and Faruka II frantically searches for answers as their existence and way of life are threatened. Will the tribes survive their new reputation? Find out in this roller coaster of a debut issue! Brought to you by rising stars Josie Campbell (The New Champion of SHAZAM!) and Vasco Georgiev (Batman: Urban Legends), this series promises to be an action-packed adventure featuring the greatest warrior women in the DCU! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/24/2023 WONDER WOMAN #3 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

The Lasso of Lies' true power is revealed as the Sovereign continues his campaign against Wonder Woman! Could one unsuspecting soldier be the key to defeating our hero? Find out as Diana uses her own lasso in search of the truth about the Amazon massacre. Plus, the return of Trinity! Wonder Woman's daughter makes her backup story debut in the first of many awe-inspiring adventures from the future. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023 AMAZONS ATTACK #2 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

As rumors of the Amazons' true nature spread far and wide, our heroes take Manhattan! Turns out the Big Apple isn't the only apple to worry about as fruits from the Goddess of Discord enter the scene and poison the minds of men. Will our ragtag group of Amazons ever be able to find shelter from the cruel world that prays for their downfall? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!