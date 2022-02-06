Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat Bang Kill Tour #6 Preview

How high do you have to be to see a green woman talk to a dandelion? Find out in this preview of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat Bang Kill Tour #6. It's the final issue of this mini-series, but there's still time for a Poison Ivy and Vixen team-up. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES THE EAT BANG KILL TOUR #6 (OF 6)
DC Comics
1221DC093
1221DC094 – HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES THE EAT BANG KILL TOUR #6 (OF 6) CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99
(W) Tee Franklin (A/CA) Max Sarin
Ivy seeks out Vixen's help to defeat Mephitic and save Harley before time runs out! Meanwhile, Gordon gets an anonymous invitation to Detroit. And a new friend changes the way Ivy views relationships in this series finale!
In Shops: 2/8/2022
SRP: $3.99

