Harley Quinn Wants To Be Batman's Next Robin (Batman #112 Spoilers)

A month ago, Bleeding Cool posted the article Harley Quinn Wants To Be Batman's Second Bisexual Robin directly after the news that Tim Drake was confirmed by DC Comics to also be of that orientation., Bleeding Cool had broken the confirmation of the story that has been bubbling under for some time in the pages of Batman: Urban Legends, that Tim Drake, the third Robin, was coming to terms with his feelings for an old friend, Bernard. With a meeting of old friends turning into a date – with a second date planned, though you'll have to wait till December for Batman: Urban Legends #10. We labelled it "bisexual or bicurious?" as Tim Drake was unwilling to label himself as anything, and on the page it is all still up in the air, that didn't stop the mainstream media from going all in and soon DC Comics came out to confirm it themselves. But what about Harley Quinn?

Harley Quinn is the former lover of The Joker and Booster Gold, and the long time non-exclusive girlfriend of Poison Ivy. Since The Joker War, she has been working more and more with the Batman and his Gotham crew, after rescuing Batman from The Joker, and now is becoming more and more of a sidekick. It looks like she's going to want to make it official.

If so, will that make Harley Quinn Batman's second bisexual Robin? Or will have Dick Grayson and/or Jason Todd have something to say on that matter? It is a role she has tried on before, specifically on the cover of Harley Quinn #58, but that set in its own fantasy world. This demand is actually made in the Batbooks. Of course, as today's Blue And Gold #2 reveals, there's a lot of discussion amongst the other superheroes as to where Batman gets his Robins from anyway…

BATMAN #112 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (FEAR STATE)

(W) James Tynion IV, Brandon Thomas (A) Jorge Jimenez, Max Dunbar (CA) Jorge Jimenez

A story over a year in the making and set into motion with Infinite Frontier #0, Fear State begins! Batman played into the hands of the Scarecrow, who has unleashed a coordinated attack on Gotham City through his manipulation of Simon Saint and Peacekeeper-01! But there are other forces at work with the emergence of an Anti-Oracle spreading fake news across all channels and inciting terror and violence on the streets of Gotham! Backup: Clownhunter has turned down help from Batman, Leslie Thompkins, the Red Hood, and everyone else who has offered it to him, thinking that he can handle being a vigilante on the streets of Gotham City by himself. But when he takes a shot at fighting the Scarecrow one-on-one, he'll learn very quickly how much in this city he's not ready for yet. NEW HERO – PEACEKEEPER X! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/07/2021

BLUE & GOLD #2 (OF 8) CVR A RYAN SOOK

(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Ryan Sook

Who needs the Justice League anyway? Our heroes certainly don't! After a painful rejection from the DC Universe's team of a-list heroes, Booster Gold and Blue Beetle strike out on their own. Thanks to the Kord Industries fortune, anything is possible for this dynamic duo…right? Little do they know, an alien assassin seeking revenge places Blue and Gold in her crosshairs, and The Omnizon never misses! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/07/2021