Harley Quinn Wants To Be Batman's Second Bisexual Robin (Spoilers)

Bisexual energy! Earlier this week, Bleeding Cool broke the confirmation of the story that has been bubbling under for some time in the pages of Batman: Urban Legends, that Tim Drake, the third Robin, was coming to terms with his feelings for an old friend, Bernard. With a meeting of old friends turning into a date – with a second date planned, though you'll have to wait till December for Batman: Urban Legends #10. We labelled it "bisexual or bicurious?" as Tim Drake was unwilling to label himself as anything, and on the page it is all still up in the air, that didn't stop the mainstream, media from going nuts deep. Because on Wednesday, the story went mainstream with hundreds of news stories covering the news, with some very odd takes. My favourite being The Hollywood Reporter, that after 81 years, Robin had finally come out when a) he never actually states anything in the comic other than a desire to see Bernard again and b) Tim Drake was created in the nineties, the third Robin. But anyway.

In a blatant and desperate attempt to regain the news agenda, Bleeding Cool can reveal that in the upcoming Fear State storyline running through DC's Batman comic at the moment – for which we published an inordinate amount of spoilery gossip yesterday – that Harley Quinn will be petitioning Batman to make her a Robin as well. Harley Quinn is the former lover of The Joker and Booster Gold, and the long time non-exclusive girlfriend of Poison Ivy. Since The Joker War, she has been working more and more with the Batman and his Gotham crew, after rescuing Batman from The Joker, and now is becoming more and more of a sidekick. It looks like she's going to want to make it official. If so, will that make Harley Quinn Batman's second bisexual Robin? Or will have Dick Grayson and/or Jason Todd have something to say on that matter? It is a role she has tried on before, specifically on the cover of Harley Quinn #58, but that seemed to be set in its own little world. This demand is actually made in the Batbooks. Good luck, Harley…