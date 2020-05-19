Harley Quinn's First Appearance Could Be Yours from ComicConnect

Harley Quinn has been on a roll since she first appeared in Batman Adventures #12. The clown princess of crime was initially introduced as the Joker's girlfriend and found legions of fans thanks to the popular Batman: The Animated Series show. In a mere three years, DC fans will be celebrating 30 years of Harley, who has seen significant character improvement since her debut. One can easily argue that Harley Quinn is one of the best anti-heroes in the DC universe.

True fans of Harley Quinn should absolutely check out this week's event auction at ComicConnect, which features Batman Adventures #12, which is set to end on May 19th. This stunning CGC universal blue 9.8 with white pages copy is perfect for every key collector, regardless of what era they gravitate toward. This is not a rare book, and 9.8 copies are also not hard to find. Collectors have seen a few dozen of these books pass through auction houses this year alone. Per GPA, prices have been ranging from $1230 to $2750. In May of this year (this month), three have already sold. On May 6th, a copy sold for $2400, followed by a $2333 sale on May 10th, and a $1625 sale on May 11th.

This is a relatively reasonably priced key to own, and over a ten year (2010-2020) period has seen a significant increase in value. With Harley Quinn being the focus of a new movie and animated series, her first appearance has received more attention. She's a pop culture icon, so if you're looking at this book as a potential investment, you can't go wrong. If you're interested in this only as a fan, this is a fair price for a hot book. Now is the time to buy it. ComicConnect also has Poison Ivy's first appearance — Batman #181 — up for auction as well. This is the perfect time to get both keys.

The auction for this book ends on May 19th and is part of Session 2 of Event Auction #42. If you're interested in bidding on this book, you will need a ComicConnect account. Accounts are free, and who knows. Maybe you'll stumble on more books for your collection!