Harvey Bullock, Police Commissioner Again? Detective Comics #1028

Back in September, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Police Commissioner of Gotham City PD Harvey Bullock was going to no longer be Police Commissioner of Gotham City PD. The scene then played out in Batman #100 as expected.

But things move fast in Gotham City is appears. And within a week it looks like Harvey Bullock is back in his position, in Detective Comics #1028 by Peter Tomasi, Nicola Scott, Trish Mulvihill and Rob Leigh, published today.

If there any chance this could be set out of current continuity, maybe ignore the events of The Joker War that saw Harvey Bullock make that resignation.

Okay , maybe not (but also, a second appearance of Officer Nakano and his wife, speculator fans, who, it appears, will be playing a major role in Batman going forwards.) And then Batman lampshades it all.

To lampshade (verb) A word used for situations in media- mostly in comics and television- where the concerns, criticisms and arguments of the audience are answered in the text itself to assuage any disbelief and therefore frustration a reader or viewer might possess. By underscoring points of possible contention, usually humorously, the suspension of disbelief is retained.

Looks like Gotham City nay have issues with corruption, town planning, services and keeping prisoners incarcerated, but its police bureaucracy is really slimmed down… good news for Harvey Bullock.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1028 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202612

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A) Nicola Scott (CA) Kenneth Rocafort

Spinning out of the events of "The Joker War" and Detective Comics #1027 comes a tale of the beginning of the end for Gotham City's status quo. With tensions flaring and a new mayoral candidate making his anti-hero agenda known to the city, Batman and his allies are stretched thin to keep the peace. But just as things couldn't look any worse, a string of gruesome murders has left a trail of the most corrupt in Gotham City losing their heads…literally. If Batman doesn't quickly find the killer-the Dark Knight will be next. In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99